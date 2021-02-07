Celebrities are seen as role models by the public and their every single move is closely watched by people. This is the reason why the stars should be extremely careful in what they are doing as it could have a direct impact on the commoners.

Now, the True Beauty team recently came under attack from netizens as one of their social media post did not go well with the fans. Cha Eun Woo had shared a picture of the staff following the conclusion of the show.

In the photo, none of the members had sported masks which was severely criticised by people. The fans had a strong reason to raise objection since there have been Covid-19 cases among filming staff in the recent times. Moreover, the crew had always said that the shooting was taking place with all the Covid-19 guidelines in place.

Since nobody was wearing the mask in the photo, people questioned the True Beauty team whether it was truly following the Covid-19 guidelines. Later, the picture was deleted although it is still available on social media sites.

Now, the production team has come out with an apology stating that the team had followed the Covid-19 guidelines and the mask was momentarily taken off by the staff for this picture.

"While we were shooting the drama, we followed the quarantine rules thoroughly and ended safely. In the final commemorative photo taken right after filming, we momentarily took off our masks, which caused a lot of people to feel concerned. We will do our best to ensure that the filming site [where the photo was taken] is safe despite such momentary carelessness." a representative from the production team is quoted as saying by Allkpop.

Thus putting an end to the controversy.

True Beauty is based on a hit webtoon of the same name. Moon Ga-young, Cha Eun-woo, Hwang In-youp, and Park Yoo-na starred in the TV series directed by Kim Sang-hyeop.