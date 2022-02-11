'Triple Vaxxed' Bob Saget Had Covid-19, Enlarged Heart, Reveals Autopsy; Vaccine Caused His Death, Says Social Media

Controversy surrounded the death of comedian Bob Saget after the autopsy revealed that he had Covid-19 and an enlarged heart with 95% blockage on one side. Several anti-vaxxers questioned if the brain bleed and enlarged heart were caused by the Covid-19 vaccine and booster shot administered to the actor.

The 65-year-old, who was part of a standup tour, had performed a show in Jacksonville. Hours later, he was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida.

Autopsy Report Details Saget's Death as Accident

The autopsy report released by the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office stated that Saget was Covid positive at the time of his death which was caused by "blunt head trauma."

"It is in my opinion that the death of Robert Saget, a 65-year-old white male found unresponsive in a hotel room, is the result of blunt head trauma. It is the most probable that the decedent suffered an unwitnessed fall backwards and struck the posterior aspect of his head. The manner of death is accident," the statement from Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Joshua D. Stephany said in his report.

CNN reported the autopsy also found that Saget had an enlarged heart with 95% blockage on one side. Further, the report claimed that no alcohol was found in the deceased's system.

Earlier, in a statement released on Wednesday, Saget's family said they have been "overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob's fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful."

"As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter," the statement read.

Conspiracy Theorists Continue to Blame Covid-19 Vaccine for Saget's Death

Despite no official mention of either Covid-19 or its vaccine being responsible for the comedian's death, it was being discussed on social media platforms.

Following the death of Saget, who was triple vaccinated against Covid-19, several anti-vaxxers including Conservative political commentator Candace Owens had blamed his death on the vaccine.

With the autopsy confirming a brain bleed caused by head trauma, the controversy erupted again.

"Bob Saget's death with Covid but not by Covid is an example of possible under-counting. Syncope and collapse, and falls with fractures are common Covid comorbidities causing hospital admission. Would the fall have happened without being weakened by Covid? No way to know," tweeted a user.

"The news that Bob Saget had COVID when he suddenly died should encourage all of us to still taken COVID seriously even if we are vaccinated. My understanding is he had the booster shot feel on his head and had an enlarged heart and Brian bleed," opined another.

"On top of the head trauma & Covid, #BobSaget autopsy found his heart was enlarged which the fda put warnings on all the COvid #Vaccines saying they can cause myocarditis," read another tweet.