Former MLB Player Jeremy Giambi Dies by Suicide at Parents Home? Had Testified to Using Steroids

Former MLB player Jeremy Giambi was found dead at his parent's home in Southern California on Wednesday morning. The authorities are suspecting that the player died by suicide.

Brother of New York Yankees star Jason Giambi, the 47-year-old hit 52 home runs, with 209 RBIs in 510 career games.

Medical Assistance Was Called For Giambi

Giambi's agent Joel Wolfe revealed to The Athletic about the death of the former outfielder at his parents' home in Southern California. The statement also revealed that Jason and the family have requested that their privacy be respected during this difficult time.

TMZ reported that law enforcement sources revealed that Giambi died from suicide after they received an emergency call at 11.40 am Wednesday morning requesting medical assistance at the home in Claremont. However, when the first responders arrived, they found Giambi dead. The autopsy results of the player are pending.

Giambi, life was depicted in 2011 Brad Pitt film "Moneyball" wherein his character was played by actor Nick Porrazzo.

The Athletics issued a statement saying, "We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi. We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and his family and friends."

Condolences Pour in From Giambi's Fans

Giambi played for the Kansas City Royals Royals, Philadelphia Phillies, Oakland Athletics and Boston Red Sox between 1998 and 2003.

In a tribute to their former player, the Red Socks tweeted, "We mourn the loss of Jeremy Giambi, who spent six seasons in the major leagues, including 2003 with the Red Sox. We send our heartfelt condolences to the Giambi family."

Giambi's Phillies teammate Brett Myers wrote, " RIP Jeremy Giambi! Saddened and shocked to here of the passing of my former teammate! U were a great teammate and a fun guy to have in the clubhouse! My prayers go out to the family and friends!"

Giambi was embroiled in the steroid scandal after he testified to using steroids. The Hollywood Reporter stated that the former outfielder testified before a federal grand jury in San Francisco investigating the Bay Area Laboratory Co-operative at the center of the sports steroid scandal.

Speaking to The Kansas City Star in 2005, Giambi admitted to using steroids. "It's something I did. I apologize. I made a mistake. I moved on," Giambi had said.