Trinity Bostic: Tennessee Girl Who Went Missing Found Dead in the Woods Teen Boy Is Arrested for Murdering Her

A 17-year-old girl who had been reported missing was tragically found dead in the forest close to a bustling road, and a teenage boy has been accused of her murder. The body of Trinity Bostic, a senior at Macon County High School, was found on July 3, just five days after she was reported missing.

Trinity's remains were found near the edge of the woods along Route 386 in Hendersonville, Tennessee, by a worker from the Tennessee Department of Transportation. A 17-year-old boy from Westmoreland has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to Trinity's death. Hendersonville Police have not disclosed the suspect's name given that he is a minor.

Mysterious Death

Trinity was first reported missing on the evening of Saturday, June 29. Her friends and family are heartbroken over the loss of the teenager.

Kathy Duffer, a close friend of Trinity, shared with Fox 17: "She was excited about graduating. She was a very smart girl. She was intelligent, a hard worker."

Duffer and Trinity formed their friendship while working on community projects together.

"Trinity loved to talk; I would listen," she said.

"I was just devastated," said Duffer when she heard her young friend went missing and was found dead. "I just couldn't believe it... The last time I seen trinity was at Walmart. And she would hug me, and thank me for everything I done for her."

The Hendersonville Police Department suspects foul play as they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Trinity's death.

"In order to maintain the integrity of the investigation, no other details surrounding this incident will be released at this time," HPD said Friday.

Community Devastated

Trinity's classmates have launched a GoFundMe page to support her family during this difficult time. The class of 2025 is saddened at the passing of our classmate, Trinity Bostic," the organizer wrote.

"We are planning on raising money to help and support her family during these times. Any amount donated will be given to Trinity's family to help with expenses and is greatly appreciated. Thank you."

Friends described Trinity as a caring and thoughtful person. "Trinity was just a thankful person. She was kind hearted. She would help anybody," said Duffer.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Trinity's family and friends during this tragic time," the police release read.

Only last week, the body of a missing autistic girl was found in a Tennessee lake shortly after a statewide search began.

Serenity Alanna Marie Kinsey, 7, was located by a dive team in Douglas Lake near Dandridge just after 11 a.m. last Thursday.

Her family reported her missing around 5 a.m. when they realized she had left their home on Indian Creek Road in the middle of the night.