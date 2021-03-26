Trey Songz Steps out For a Dinner Date with Mystery Woman in Los Angeles

Rapper Trey Songz was spotted stepping out for a dinner date in Los Angeles, California, with a mystery woman and the two were seen dining outdoors following Covid-19 protocols as restaurants in LA limits indoor dining.

The R&B singer was seen sporting a white ensemble with a hoodie and a hat and paired his look with a pair of black sneakers, while the mystery woman wore leopard print leggings and a black jacket and was also seen holding two light-emitting balloons.

The mystery woman tied her hair upwards and the two wore face masks for precaution. Pictures clicked by the paparazzi show the rapper lovingly holding her from the behind across her shoulders and were clicked holding hands together, as they walked down the parking lot towards the uptown outdoor restaurant.

Trey's latest outing comes one week after a controversial clip of him spitting in two women's mouths went viral on social media and fans slammed the rapper for being careless, as he is endangering both the women's health and safety despite Covid-19 cases are spiking across the country. In the end of the video, the women were seen licking each other's tongues.

A few fans came to his defense claiming it might be a shoot for his upcoming video but were slammed by others calling the entire ordeal ''disrespectful'' to people who lost their loves to Covid-19.

''My grandfather passed away early this year and while it wasn't said that it was COVID, I do believe it was; so, I've always taken it serious,'' a user said on Twitter in response to Trey's video.

Also, early this year in January, Trey, who was attending an AFC Championship Game in Kansas City refused to wear a face mask and had a heated argument with the security at the stadium, which went on to become a brawl as a police officer interrupted the scene and the rapper was eventually arrested.

In a video which was leaked online, Trey is seen being held down by the police officer and the rapper was proceeded towards the car which drove him off to the police station. Trey was shortly released from jail and was charged with felony assault on a police officer and two misdemeanors - trespassing and resisting arrest.