Treasure Island: Doctor Slump Star Park Hyung Sik to Play Ambitious Employee in New SBS Drama  

Treasure Island is a new SBS drama. It will feature actor , of Doctor Slump fame, as ambitious employee Seo Dong Joo. Dong Joo is the team leader of the Public Affairs department, which works directly for the chairperson of Daesan Group. Although the male lead appears to be a loyal employee from the outside, he is an ambitious man. Dong Joo secretly hides his desire to swallow Daesan Group as a whole.

Hyung Sik will share screen space with former Oh My Girl member Gong Jiho. The production team recently confirmed her casting. Her agency, P& Studio, also confirmed her appearance in the upcoming mini-series. However, the details about her character have not been revealed yet. K-drama lovers worldwide can wait a little longer to know about it.

Writer Lee Myung Hee of Money Flower fame penned the script for Treasure Island. Director Jin Chang Gyu, known for directing tvN drama Military Prosecutor Doberman, helmed the directorial position. The drama narrates the story of a man after he succeeds in hacking a political slush fund account worth two trillion won (approximately $1.5 billion). He accidentally loses the entire two trillion won after killing the man without knowing he has been hacked.

Heo Joon Ho as Professor Yum Jang Sun

The SBS drama will introduce actor Heo Joon Ho as Yum Jang Sun, an immensely powerful and wealthy professor. Jang Sum was the former head of the National Intelligence Service (NIS). The character secretly holds strings to everything by controlling the kingmakers from behind. He enjoys making people roam around according to his will and making them be like his puppets.

Treasure Island is slated to premiere on SBS in 2025. Stay tuned for all the updates about this mini-series.