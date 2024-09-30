Parole Examiner Lee: Missing The Other Side Star Go Soo to Play Lawyer in New tvN Drama 

Go Soo, who captured the hearts of millions of K-drama fans worldwide by portraying Kim Wook in Missing The Other Side, will portray a lawyer in the upcoming tvN drama Parole Examiner Lee. The mini-series follows a lawyer named Lee Han Shin. He is responsible for making final decisions about paroles for prison inmates.

The lawyer tries to prevent the inmates with no regrets about their crimes from escaping from prison through paroles. He tries to stop such criminals from obtaining paroles through their influence, money, power, connections, and deceitful tactics. The production team shared that this mini-series differs from other K-dramas because it will feature exciting defense from the parole officer.

Parole Examiner Lee will mark the return of actor Go Soo to small screens after a year. Park Chi Hyung wrote the script for this mini-series. Yoon Sang Ho directed it. Go Soo, Kwon Yu Ri, Baek Ji Won, and Lee Hak Joo will start in this legal drama. It will premiere on tvN on Monday (November 18) at 8:50 pm KST.

Preview and Spoilers

The production team has released a new character poster of Go Soo as lawyer Lee Han Shin. It shows him proudly sitting in front of documents, wearing a lawyer's badge. He showcases his strong charisma and a sharp gaze through the poster. The striking text on the poster teases a fun thriller drama.

"Lee Han Shin is a character who tries to stop those who are morally corrupt from gaining parole using his way—whether legal or illegal. Lee Han Shin prevents inmates who use various tricks from gaining parole. The exciting defense from the parole examiner is something viewers haven't seen in other dramas. It promises to provide a cathartic experience for the audience. Please look forward to the realistic heroism of Parole Examiner Lee as he punishes the morally corrupt with little remorse who only think of getting out of prison. Stay tuned!" the production team teased.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

Here are the International Air Timings of Parole Examiner Lee: