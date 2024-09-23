You Will Die In 6 Hours Main Teaser Features NCT Member Jaehyun Helping Park Ju Hyun Change Her Fate

You Will Die In 6 Hours production team has released the main teaser of this upcoming mystery thriller film. The video features NCT member Jaehyun helping Park Ju Hyun change her fate. Jaehyun, who appears as the harbinger of death, warns the central character, Ju Hyun, about her death in the promotional clip. They begin to hunt for the killer and try to stop the incident from taking place.

The movie is based on a Japanese novel of the same name, written by Takano Kazuaki. It focuses on the struggles of a woman named Jung Yoon, who hears about her death from a mysterious person named Jun Woo. The mystery man informs the female lead that she will get killed in the next six hours. She teams up with the mystery man to race against her fate by tracking the future killer before the predicted time.

You Will Die in 6 Hours, starring NCT member Jaehyun and Park Ju Hyun, is scheduled to hit the big screens on Wednesday (October 16). It premiered at the 28th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival in July. The movie received a good response from the viewers and bagged the Audience Award for the Feature Film division. Cast member Ju Hyun received the Actor Award during the film festival.

You Will Die In 6 Hours Main Teaser

The promo begins by featuring the first encounter between Jun Woo and Jung Yoon. It highlights the dramatic and emotional struggles of the lead characters. The plot builds excitement among the viewers. The cast and crew have left a strong impression in the viewers' minds through their acting skills. The teaser clip has increased the anticipation of the audiences for this emotional mystery thriller film.

Apart from Jaehyun and Park Ju Hyun, the movie features Kwak Si Yang in the lead roles. The actor will appear as Ki Hoon from the violent crimes unit. He will help Jun Woo and Jung Yoon in tracking the serial killer.

"When I read the script for You Will Die in 6 Hours, it flowed effortlessly. The six-hour journey that Jun Woo and Jung Yoon go through was particularly intriguing to me," the NCT member said about the upcoming film, which will mark his big-screen debut.

The actor received praise from Director Lee Yoon Seok, who described the young talent as an actor with shining raw talent and diverse charm.

"He is an actor with a face that carries diverse charm and a shining raw talent. His passion as an actor is strong, and as soon as filming began, his eyes changed, and he completely immersed himself in the character," the director shared.

Watch You Will Die In 6 Hours Promo below: