Travis Scott Previously Mocked Hurt, Passed Out Fans at His Shows on Instagram [PHOTOS]

Years before Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy grabbed headlines across the nation, the rapper mocked fans getting hurt and passing out at his shows.

The 30-year-old "Sicko Mode" star, who has been subjected to intense criticism and multiple lawsuits after eight people died and hundred others were injured at the Houston music festival on Friday, posted disturbing images of passed out, unconscious concertgoers on Instagram.

'Not a Show Until Someone Pass Out'

One of the most disturbing posts shows a young man seemingly unconscious at Scott's sold-out 2015 show at Manhattan's Webster Hall.

"TO THE KID THAT DIDNT SURVIVE THE RODEO. UR A HERO IN MU BOOK," Scott captioned the photo, which has since been deleted.

The image was posted the day after his show with Young Thug at the East Village venue. He also posted another image of someone seemingly out cold at a 2014 show, accompanying it with the caption, "WTF."

In another post, he refers to another blacked out fan as a "hero." The image shows security personnel on top of the concertgoer who can be seen lying on the ground.

His posts also include an Instagram video from his 2016 show at the Ford Amphitheatre in Coney Island, Brooklyn, that he captioned, "LAST NIGHT DID YOU SURVIVE?"

Scott even shared a photo of a smiling young man with blood pouring from his right eye, and in another post he bragged that, "IT'S NOT A SHOW UNTIL SOMEONE PASS OUT," according to the New York Post.

Reactions on Social Media

The rapper's posts in the aftermath of last week's tragedy sparked backlash on social media."There's no way you posted this in real life," one follower wrote, while another stressed, "Dam these post not looking good years later."

"Damn wtf he really did post this sâ€“t ," another fan replied to one of the injury pics, while others said the rapper was "bout to be big bankrupt" with a flurry of lawsuits already filed.

"This is fâ€”ing disgusting you are so fâ€”ing negligent," another fan commented on one of the images of a passed-out man.

In the wake of the Astroworld fiasco, the rapper's footage from an old show went viral. In the clip, he appeared to spit at a fan he accused of trying to steal his show and then repeatedly encouraged others in the crowd to "f--k him up," as previously reported.