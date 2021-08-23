Taliban Kill 1 Afghan Security Official, Injured 3 in Fresh Gunfight Outside Kabul Airport

At least one Afghan security force member was reportedly killed and three others injured in a firefight at the Kabul International Airport on Monday morning, according to the German Bundeswehr. American and German forces were also reportedly involved in the short but fierce gunfight.

"This morning at 4:13 a.m. CEST [02:13 GMT], an exchange of gunfire broke out between Afghan security forces and unknown attackers at the North Gate of the Kabul Airport. A member of the Afghan security forces was killed and three others were wounded", a tweet from the German Joint Forces Operations Command read.

