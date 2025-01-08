The Trauma Code Heroes on Call: Love Your Enemy Star Ju Ji Hoon Transform into Trauma Surgeon 

The Trauma Code Heroes on Call is an upcoming medical drama based on the Naver webtoon Trauma Center: Golden Hour. It revolves around the life of a genius trauma surgeon named Baek Gang Hyeok. Actor Ju Ji Hoon, who won the hearts of millions of K-drama fans worldwide through his appearance in tvN romantic comedy-drama Love Your Enemy, will portray Baek Gang Hyeok in the medical drama.

The story begins after Gang Hyeok joins the struggling trauma center of a university hospital. He struggles at the beginning due to his unwavering confidence and unorthodox methods. The medical team at the trauma center often clashes with him because of his unusual practices. However, the exceptional surgical skills he gained from working at various war zones worldwide became useful to the trauma center. He gradually earns respect and support from the team, which helps him turn the trauma center into a leading trauma unit in the country.

The Trauma Code Heroes on Call, starring Ju Ji Hoon, Choo Young Woo, Yoon Kyung Ho, Ha Young, and Jung Jae Kwan, will premiere on Netflix on Friday (January 24). People in Korea and other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

Preview and Spoilers

Love Your Enemy star Ji Hoon transforms into a stubborn traumatologist with an unwillingness to compromise. A newly released poster highlights his confidence as a trauma surgeon. It shows him getting ready for surgery, wearing a white shirt. His confident look captures viewers' attention. The trauma surgeon fearlessly takes up the challenge of saving a life while standing in front of the operation table with a smile on his face.

Meanwhile, a teaser takes viewers through the reckless moves of Gang Hyeok as he does everything to save lives. The Tale of Lady Ok star Choo Young Woo will join Gang Hyeok as fellow surgeon Yang Jae Won. Gang Hyeok chooses Jae Won as his first discipline. Jae Won is a sincere doctor who cannot lie. He was a top student in medical school and the only son of a third-generation doctor family.

The Good Detective actress Ha Young will join the medical team as senior nurse Cheon Jang Mi. The teaser shows Jang Mi and Jae Won struggling to catch up with Gang Hyeok as he makes unpredictable decisions. Jang Mi and Jae Won look tired after running to various places with the trauma surgeon.

Queen Woo star Jung Jae Kwang will portray anesthesiologist Park Kyung Won. He takes up tough cases even before attending the medical exam. Screenwriter Choi Tae Kang wrote the script, and Lee Do Yoon directed the mini-series.

Watch the Teaser Below: