Zombie movies have a cult fan following in all nooks of the world, and films portraying fictional dystopian futures have always shattered box-office records. Films featuring zombies will be usually filled with blood and gore, and apart from this horror element, these movies also assure an edge of the seat experience to the viewers.

International Business Times, Singapore edition presents you with the list of top five zombie movies every film lover should watch.

Train to Busan

Surprised to see a South Korean movie on this list? But the fact is, a list of top five zombie apocalypse movies will be incomplete without 'Train to Busan' directed by Yeon Sang-ho. This 2016 film stars Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, and Ma Dong-seok in the lead roles.

'Train to Busan' showcased the story of travellers who are on their course to Busan on a train. However, things take an unexpected turn when a zombie apocalypse breaks out in the country and threaten the life of the passengers. As the film became a huge success, a sequel is currently in its production stage.

World War Z

'World War Z' directed by Marc Forster cannot be considered as a classic, but its breathtaking visuals and engaging storytelling method make this movie worth a watch. Moreover, this film has none other than Brad Pitt in the lead role, and his charismatic screen presence is enough and more to glue the audiences in their seats.

Unlike other zombie movies that are usually set in a particular location, 'World War Z' narrates a story in a global backdrop as the epidemic has spread in all nooks of the planet.

Dawn of the Dead

'Dawn of the Dead' is a perfect zombie movie that is impeccable in all aspects. The film directed by Zack Snyder had an ensemble star cast, and the film stood tall in all areas of filmmaking.

The movie showcased the story of a zombie apocalypse refugees who currently live in a shopping mall. But things take a vicious turn when the epidemic fear starts knocking the doors of the mall.

28 Days Later

'28 Days Later' was released in 2002, and this movie narrated the outcome of a zombie apocalypse in London. This movie is directed by Danny Boyle, and it portrayed the struggle of survivors who faced the heat of a zombie attack.

This post-apocalyptic horror film stars Cillian Murphy, Naomie Harris, Christopher Eccleston, Megan Burns, and Brendan Gleeson in the lead roles.

Zombieland

Set in the southwestern United States, 'Zombieland' narrates the story of a college student who joins hands with three strangers to survive a zombie apocalypse. This film also has sufficient comic elements that will tickle the funny bone of the audiences.