Oscars 2020 will kick-start soon from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Biggest stars from Hollywood, such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Tom Hanks are gathering together to celebrate the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony tonight, February 9.

The lead cast members of Parasite, including Bang Joon Ho, Lee Jung Eun and Jo Yeo Jung, are also attending the star-studded event on Sunday night. Parasite is the first ever Korean film to be nominated for Best Picture award. The movie also received nominations for International Feature Film, Original Screenplay, Directing, Production Design and Film Editing.

Other big films to compete with each other for the Best Picture award this year include Joker, The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Since there is a neck-to-neck competition for the trophy, movie goers around the world is eagerly waiting to know the winners of Oscars 2020.

From Red Carpet Arrivals and backstage to performances and winners, stay tuned for all the updates about the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony.