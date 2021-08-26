Tony Hawk's 'Blood-Infused' Skateboards Upset Singer Lil Nas X, Mastermind Behind 'Satan Shoes'

After Lil Nas X's blood-infused shoes grabbed much attention in the market, skateboarder Tony Hawk has come up with his own limited-edition blood-infused skateboards to attract customers. And guess what, it's working for him.

This seems to have upset the Montero (Call Me By Your Name) singer, who was the mastermind behind the making of blood-infused limited-edition shoes for his fans worldwide. However, Hawk's bloody skateboard idea has sparked a controversy on the internet.

According to reports, after Tony Hawk announced the launch of his limited-edition bloody skateboards, Lil Nas X took to his Instagram to express his anguish over the matter. "Now that Tony Hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y'all ready to admit y'all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason?" the Industry Baby singer wrote on his official handle.

He further went on to comment on a post published by TapTV, "Y'all rockin with it!?" to which the rapper replied, "nah he tweakin" thus sparking a meme that has ever since gone viral on the internet.

Why Lil Nas X is Upset Over Tony Hawk's Bloody Skateboard?

Well, as we all know, Lil Nas X previously launched the Nike Air Max 97 Satan Shoes, which featured a drop of human blood. Nas X's controversial satan shoe sparked conservative backlash and even led to a legal fight between Nike and the openly gay singer.

However, Hawk's newly launched skateboards didn't spark the same outrage as the blood-infused Lil Nas X Satan shoes did.

Moreover, skateboards containing Tony Hawk's blood sold out almost instantly after its release. Tony Hawk posted a video of him donating blood on Instagram which he captioned, "Always read the fine print! Thanks @liquiddeath for this rare opportunity but please be careful with my life force. Looking forward to our future "collaborations" as long as they don't involve replicants."

In another post, Tony declared that he was officially donating his blood to Liquid Death. "I am Tony Hawk and I hereby verify that I have given my blood to Liquid Death," the skateboarder wrote.

Tony Hawk's Limited-Edition Skateboard Price

While Lil Nas X's 666 shoes sold for US$1,018 each, the latest signature blood infused-skateboard of Tony Hawk has been priced at $500 each. The Liquid Death Skateboard is, with 100% Tony Hawk's real blood. There were only 100 of the limited edition skateboards that sold out immediately after its launch.