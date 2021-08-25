Did Chris Evans Have Sex With Lizzo? Singer's Pregnancy-Related TikTok Video Sparks Rumor

It seems Lizzo can't get enough of Hollywood's handsome hunk, the charming Chris Evans. The singer has been having fun on social media for the past few days, sparking rumors with her controversial videos related to being pregnant.

A recent TikTok video of Lizzo has triggered speculations about her becoming a mother. The singer posted a TikTok video where she is heard saying Chris Evans is the father of her baby.

Seeing the post, Chris Evans, 40, also played along and responded to the pregnancy rumor Lizzo created on social media. His mom is going to be so proud, Marvel's Captain America wrote.

Well, fans of the stars were yet to get over their sweet banter on the internet when the 'Cuz I love You' singer dropped another scandalous video showing off her baby bump that appears to be fake.

While Lizzo posted the video without any caption, the song 'Rumors' playing in the background of her video sparked speculations regarding her pregnancy. Lizzo even touched her baby bump in the viral TikTok video, leaving fans stunned and scratching their heads as they wonder who the father is.

The TikTok video with the song line - all the rumors are true, yeah, has racked up over a million views within hours. Adding more drama to her pregnancy story, Lizzo shared another video clip on her social media accounts along with a fellow TikToker. In the video, Lizzo and her friend could be seen discussing what the singer and the handsome Evan's baby would look like, which leaves fans wondering if Chris Evans had sex with Lizzo?

Is Lizzo Pregnant?

Well, the answer to this question is 'NO.' Lizzo is not pregnant at the moment. According to reports, the singer's previous video showed her without a baby bump. Instead, fans claim that Lizzo had used a bowl to make it look like she was carrying a baby in her previous video.

Earlier, a fan on social media claimed that Evan's is the father of Lizzo's child to which the singer replied, "We're gonna have a little America." The 'Captain America: First Avenger' actor also went on to have fun saying: "Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy, my mother will be so happy lol."

Is Lizzo in A Relationship?

Lizzo was recently pictured with a mystery man during her holiday in Malibu. The singer seems to have gotten close to this mystery man, who is thought to be her boyfriend. Meanwhile, Lizzo's latest song 'Rumors,' a collaboration with rapper Cardi B topped Billboards Hot 100 chart as it bagged the fourth spot.