Tomorrow X Together World Tour Act: Love Sick How to Watch, Concert Dates, Ticket Sales, and More

Tomorrow X Together aka TXT is hitting the road as part of their world tour Act: Love Sick on Saturday. The concert series will begin from Seoul in South Korea on July 2 with live streaming for K-pop fans from various parts of the world.

After their two-day program at the Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium in Seoul, the boy group will head to North America. They will perform in seven cities in the US, including Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles, before beginning their Asian shows in September.

How to Watch?

During these world tours by TXT, K-pop fans are in for a special treat as the boy band will stream their performances for music lovers. While concertgoers enjoy the show in person, others can watch it live via Weverse.

The boy group has arranged a special treat for the ticket holders because they can access the concert later. They can enjoy the live performances of their favorite music band again through delayed streaming.

TXT Act: Love Sick Concert in Seoul Concert and Streaming Details

The boy band will kick off their world tour from the Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium in Seoul on Saturday. They will perform live in the city from 6 pm KST, and their performance will be available to stream on Weverse for music lovers across the globe. The ticket holders of this event can access delayed streaming on July 8 at 7 pm PDT or July 9 at 11 am KST.

The boy group's second performance in South Korea will begin at 5 pm KST on Sunday. It will be available to watch online on Weverse Concerts. Delayed streaming of this event will start at 7 pm PDT on July 9 or 11 am KST on July 10.

US Concert Dates

After the South Korean performance, the five-member group will head to North America for the US tour. They will stop at seven cities in the country, including Chicago, New York, Atlanta, and Dallas.

The group will begin their concert tour from Rosemont Theatre in Chicago on July 7 at 7.30 pm local time. Their next stop is Hulu Theatre in New York, which is scheduled for July 9. The quintet will stop in Atlanta for their performance at the Fox Theatre on July 12.

TXT members will take the stage of Texas Trust CU Theatre in Dallas on July 14. They will then head to Houston for their concert at the Smart Financial Centre, which will be held on July 17.

The boy group will perform live at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco on July 21. Their American concert tour will end with a two-day performance in Los Angeles. The K-pop boy band will take the stage at Microsoft Theatre on July 23 and 24.

Act: Love Sick Asia Tour

The Asian leg of TXT's world tour will kick off with their performance at the Ookini Arena Maishima in Japan on September 3. Soobin and his teammates will take the stage on September 4 also. The next stop of their concert series is Chiba in Japan. The group will perform live at the Makuhari Event Hall on September 7 and 8.

The fans of this boy band can enjoy a live performance at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition Center in Jakarta on October 12. The group will then take the stages of Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, on October 15 and 16.

The boy band will perform live at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center in Taiwan on October 19. The Act: Love Sick world tour will end with a two-day performance in Bangkok, Thailand. The performances are scheduled for October 23 and 24 at the Thunder Dome, Muang Thong, Thank in Bangkok, Thailand.

The ticket sales for the Asian leg of TXT's world tour Act: Love Sick are yet to begin. The organizers could reveal the ticket prices and buying options in the upcoming days.