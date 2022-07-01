Poison Singer Bret Michaels Addresses Nashville Concert Cancellation Following Hospitalization

Singer Bret Michaels,59, was rushed to a hospital in Nashville on Thursday evening moments before his onstage performance with the band Poison in the music city. He reportedly suffered from a reaction to medication caused by his diabetes. The rock star is currently being treated at a local hospital.

The band members got on stage shortly before the scheduled time for the music show to inform the concertgoers that their lead singer was hospitalized. His bandmates also said they could not perform without him before canceling the show. The rock band did not reveal the reason for their lead singer's medical emergency.

The rock star reportedly suffered from a bad reaction to medications triggered by his diabetes, according to TMZ. The publication stated that a source close to the rock star claimed that he might have suffered from a negative reaction to the medication, which is related to Covid medication.

Health Emergency

Later, the singer posted a letter addressing his health emergency. The rock star said he had to cancel the scheduled performance in Nashville Thursday evening due to unforeseen medical complications, which followed hospitalization. He then apologized to the fans for being unable to perform onstage.

To the incredible fans in Nashville, thank you for all your well wishes!!! I was truly fired up to get on stage in the Music City and perform, but due to unforeseen medical complications and following hospitalization, it was not possible. I send my deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight!!! I'm working on being back 100 percent very soon and hope you rocked hard with my friends Motley, Leppard, Joan, and Classless Act!!!

What's Next for Poison?

The concert was part of the group's ongoing Stadium Tour. They were supposed to take the stage along with Def Leppard, MÃ¶tley CrÃ¼e, Joan Jett, and the Blackhearts. But the band backed off from their performance after their frontman fell sick.

The rock band has two concerts scheduled this weekend -- Saturday in Florida and Sunday in Mississippi. It is unclear whether Poison will perform on both days or Michaels will join them.

The extensive North American concert tour got delayed twice before it kick-started on June 16 from Atlanta, Georgia. The concert was scheduled to begin in 2020 and was postponed to 2021 before it got postponed again. The last stop of the concert tour in Las Vegas is to be held on September 9.

Fans' Reactions

The cancellation of the Nashville concert disappointed several fans. They shared the news on various social media platforms, including Twitter.

"Came all the way from KC to watch poison. Bret Michaels was admitted to hospital. No poison in Nashville", a person wrote.

"Are we at @NissanStadium to see Joan Jett, Poison, Def Leppard and Motley Crue... On a weeknight?? Well yes we are! Side note. Poison just announced Brett Michaels is in the hospital so they aren't performing tonight", another person said.