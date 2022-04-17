Tomorrow Episode 7 Spoilers, Release Date, Streaming Details, and More

After giving a grand farewell to war veteran Lee Jung Jun in Tomorrow episode 6, the employees of Jumadeung would get ready for their new tasks in the next chapter. The Crisis Management Team could be too busy trying to save too many people at a time in episode 7. Team manager Goo Ryeon and her teammates Choi Joon Woong and Lim Ryung Gu would struggle with a shortage in manpower.

The promo video shows Goo Ryeon discussing the various challenges faced by the team with the Jade Emperor. The team manager informs the Jade Emperor that it is impossible to work on a risky case with just two team members. The video also gives a glimpse of the new case that the Crisis Management Team will work on.

The Crisis Management Team and the Escort Team have a clash in the next episode. While Goo Ryeon and his teammates try to save the people in trouble, Park Joong Gil will rush to the places to escort them. The clip shows the manager of the Escort Team telling his teammates to find the victims before everything is fixed. Meanwhile, somebody says that if something were to happen, it would probably be today.

The four victims of this week could be the struggling employees of a firm. The promo teases the painful journey of the victims. The video features a voiceover of somebody saying about the possibility of working as a part-timer if it's hard to maintain a permanent position. The clip also shows somebody looking for people born in April. It introduces four new characters -- Jeong Bo Ram, Kim Yong Jun, Shin Ye Na, and Lee Dong Ja. The footage shows somebody criticizing working mothers.

Chaos at Jumadeung

The promo of Tomorrow episode 7 teases troubling moments for the employees of Jumadeung. It shows the staff members discussing the serious situation at Jumadeung. Some people seem to be talking about the role played by Crisis Management Team. Somebody can be heard saying the team always talks about taking an emergency as an opportunity to help someone.

Tomorrow is set to air on MBC Friday, April 22, at 9.50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the chapter on TV or stream it on the official website of the broadcasting channel. International K-drama fans can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Tomorrow Episode 6

Previously in the fantasy thriller drama, the Crisis Management Team and the Escort Team worked together to make the last moments of a war veteran meaningful. The Jade Emperor also visited the earth for the first time. The chapter featured the unity between the staff members of Jumadeung, and the Jade Emperor was happy to see them work together.