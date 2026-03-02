Tom Holland and Zendaya Married? Stylist Says Wedding Already Happened

Law Roach says Zendaya and Tom Holland married.

Comment made March 1 at Actor Awards event.

Representatives for both actors declined to comment.

Zendaya previously seen wearing plain gold band.

The most secretive couple in Hollywood has been the one that has must have just hosted the very secretive wedding in recent history.

It seems that Zendaya and Tom Holland married in a small secret, as the information did not get out through an announcement of a press representative or the pages of a glossy magazine but through one moment, as usual, not shiny enough moment, at the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet on Sunday, March 1.

Law Roach her longtime stylist and close friend who has dressed her since 2011 went up to the Access Hollywood and gave the line of the evening, which was the most discussed: The wedding has already taken place. You missed it." Where the reporter inquired- Is that true? - Well, yes, it is very true, Roach said, and agreed.

He did not take any more information and turned back. Neither Zendaya nor Holland representative reacted to the request of comments. Neither celebrity has been visibly verified to be married.

The Gold Band That Said It All-Two Weeks Before anybody Asked

This leak, which originated with the person as well-informed in the inner circle of Zendaya as Roach, had much more weight than a leak to the tabloids. He had even indicated before that the wedding would be a total secret.

As of May 2025 in an interview with Complex, he affirmed that the gown would be a very pretty dress that no one is going to see, saying: There will not be a Vogue spread, there will not be, you know, pictures of the wedding.

To add to the puzzling details, on February 18, which was about two weeks prior to Roach reveal, Zendaya was photographed in Los Angeles where she had quietly replaced her 5-carat diamond engagement ring, which was modded by Jessica McCormick and initially put on at the 2025 Golden Globes with what seemingly was a plain wedding band instead of the ring.

Fiancee to Married: A Story Of Love Told Completely on Their terms

The love tale of the couple becomes one of Hollywood well-guarded love stories towards the altar. Zendaya and Holland first saw each other in 2016 during the filming in Spider-Man: Homecoming and became open about it only in 2021, when paparazzi photos proved the existence of the relationship.

The betrothal was established in January 2025, the day after Zendaya donned a diamond band on the Golden Globes; TMZ stated that the proposal had been made during the Christmas and the New Year holidays of 2024.

Holland affirmed it in his own style after one of the reporters told him that Zendaya was his girlfriend and he chuckled, but corrected him in one sentence; fiancee. One of the sources informed People: "He has always been mad after her. He always knew she was the one."

Sacred and Private: How They Have Neverdoneit

The two have been quite open with the definition of their working relationship. In 2023, Holland mentioned The Hollywood Reporter: "We are overprotective of our relationship and want to make sure it remains as sacred as it can be.

In 2024, he wrote that the experience of collaborating with Zendaya was the best thing that ever had happened to me. In a 2025 Vanity Fair interview, Zendaya said: You are even safer with the person you are acting next to. I love working with him.

He is so gifted, and so much devoted to what he does. He will always put his whole thousand percent into it even when he is completely exhausted. The two will re-appear twice more in 2026, in Spider-Man: Brand New Day in June and in The Odyssey directed by Christopher Nolan in July. It is not at all certain, whether they formally confirm the marriage, knowing them.