International Business Times, Singapore Edition
Entertainment

Actor Awards 2026 Complete Winners List

Actor Awards 2026
Actor Awards 2026 SAG

Actor Awards 2026 winners are being announced at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, with a worldwide live stream on Netflix. The Studio topped the list in the television category with three wins, including the Cast Ensemble in a Comedy Series, Male Actor in a Comedy Series, and Female Actor in a Comedy Series.

The Pitt bagged two awards -- Cast Ensemble in a Drama Series and Male Actor in a Drama Series. Adolescence, The Last of Us, Dying for Sex, and The Diplomat also won awards at the 32nd annual award ceremony. Owen Cooper won the Best Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series for his performance in Netflix's British psychological crime drama television series Adolescence.

The Last of Us received the best Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series award. Michelle Williams took home the Best Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series award for her performance in the mini-series Dying for Sex. Keri Russell received the Best Female Actor in a Drama Series award for her performance in the political thriller The Diplomat.

In the film category, Sean Penn won the Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role award for his performance in the action-thriller movie One Battle After Another.

Actor Awards 2026 Complete Winners List:

Film Categories

Cast Ensemble in a Motion Picture

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

Male Actor in a Leading Role

  • Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
  • Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
  • Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Female Actor in a Leading Role

  • Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
  • Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
  • Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
  • Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
  • Emma Stone, Bugonia

Male Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Miles Caton, Sinners
  • Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
  • Paul Mescal, Hamnet
  • Sean Penn, One Battle After Another - WINNER

Female Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Odessa A'Zion, Marty Supreme
  • Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
  • Amy Madigan, Weapons
  • Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
  • Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

TV Categories

Cast Ensemble in a Drama Series

  • The Diplomat
  • Landman
  • The Pitt - WINNER
  • Severance
  • The White Lotus

Cast Ensemble in a Comedy Series

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • The Studio - WINNER

Male Actor in a Drama Series

  • Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Noah Wyle, The Pitt - WINNER

Female Actor in a Drama Series

  • Britt Lower, Severance
  • Parker Posey, The White Lotus
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat - WINNER
  • Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
  • Aimee Lou Wood, White Lotus

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
  • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This,
  • Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
  • Seth Rogen, The Studio - WINNER
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
  • Catherine O'Hara, The Studio - WINNER
  • Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
  • Jean Smart, Hacks
  • Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

  • Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
  • Owen Cooper, Adolescence - WINNER
  • Stephen Graham, Adolescence
  • Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
  • Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

  • Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
  • Erin Doherty, Adolescence
  • Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
  • Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
  • Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex - WINNER

Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

  • Andor
  • Landman
  • The Last of Us - WINNER
  • Squid Game
  • Stranger Things
READ MORE