Actor Awards 2026 winners are being announced at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, with a worldwide live stream on Netflix. The Studio topped the list in the television category with three wins, including the Cast Ensemble in a Comedy Series, Male Actor in a Comedy Series, and Female Actor in a Comedy Series.
The Pitt bagged two awards -- Cast Ensemble in a Drama Series and Male Actor in a Drama Series. Adolescence, The Last of Us, Dying for Sex, and The Diplomat also won awards at the 32nd annual award ceremony. Owen Cooper won the Best Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series for his performance in Netflix's British psychological crime drama television series Adolescence.
The Last of Us received the best Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series award. Michelle Williams took home the Best Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series award for her performance in the mini-series Dying for Sex. Keri Russell received the Best Female Actor in a Drama Series award for her performance in the political thriller The Diplomat.
In the film category, Sean Penn won the Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role award for his performance in the action-thriller movie One Battle After Another.
Actor Awards 2026 Complete Winners List:
Film Categories
Cast Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
- Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Miles Caton, Sinners
- Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal, Hamnet
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another - WINNER
Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Odessa A'Zion, Marty Supreme
- Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
- Amy Madigan, Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
TV Categories
Cast Ensemble in a Drama Series
- The Diplomat
- Landman
- The Pitt - WINNER
- Severance
- The White Lotus
Cast Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Studio - WINNER
Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt - WINNER
Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Britt Lower, Severance
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat - WINNER
- Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
- Aimee Lou Wood, White Lotus
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This,
- Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
- Seth Rogen, The Studio - WINNER
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
- Catherine O'Hara, The Studio - WINNER
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
- Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
- Owen Cooper, Adolescence - WINNER
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence
- Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
- Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
- Erin Doherty, Adolescence
- Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
- Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
- Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex - WINNER
Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
- Andor
- Landman
- The Last of Us - WINNER
- Squid Game
- Stranger Things