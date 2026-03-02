Actor Awards 2026 winners are being announced at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, with a worldwide live stream on Netflix. The Studio topped the list in the television category with three wins, including the Cast Ensemble in a Comedy Series, Male Actor in a Comedy Series, and Female Actor in a Comedy Series.

The Pitt bagged two awards -- Cast Ensemble in a Drama Series and Male Actor in a Drama Series. Adolescence, The Last of Us, Dying for Sex, and The Diplomat also won awards at the 32nd annual award ceremony. Owen Cooper won the Best Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series for his performance in Netflix's British psychological crime drama television series Adolescence.

The Last of Us received the best Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series award. Michelle Williams took home the Best Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series award for her performance in the mini-series Dying for Sex. Keri Russell received the Best Female Actor in a Drama Series award for her performance in the political thriller The Diplomat.

In the film category, Sean Penn won the Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role award for his performance in the action-thriller movie One Battle After Another.

Actor Awards 2026 Complete Winners List:

Film Categories

Cast Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Miles Caton, Sinners

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another - WINNER

Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Odessa A'Zion, Marty Supreme

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

F1

Frankenstein

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

One Battle After Another

Sinners

TV Categories

Cast Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Diplomat

Landman

The Pitt - WINNER

Severance

The White Lotus

Cast Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio - WINNER

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Noah Wyle, The Pitt - WINNER

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Britt Lower, Severance

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Keri Russell, The Diplomat - WINNER

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Aimee Lou Wood, White Lotus

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This,

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Seth Rogen, The Studio - WINNER

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Catherine O'Hara, The Studio - WINNER

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Owen Cooper, Adolescence - WINNER

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex - WINNER

Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series