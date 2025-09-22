Tom Holland Rushed to Hospital with Head Injury While Filming for Spider-Man after Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong as Film's Shooting Comes to Halt

Tom Holland was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Friday after a stunt went horribly wrong on the set of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." The 29-year-old British actor is said to have hit his head after taking a fall on set at Leavesden Studios in Watford.

Production on the $180 million Marvel blockbuster — Holland's fourth outing as Spider-Man — was immediately halted as he was rushed to the hospital by ambulance, where doctors treated him for a concussion. Filming is likely to be on hold for several weeks while Holland focuses on his recovery. His father, Dominic, confirmed on Sunday that Holland would be stepping back from filming "for a while."

Narrow Escape

Dominic updated about his son at a charity dinner in Mayfair on Sunday. Holland himself was also at the event, joining his co-star and partner Zendaya, 28, and smiling for photos with her. However, reports say Tom left the charity event early after starting to feel unwell.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman told The Sun, "We were called at 10:30 am on Friday to attend to a patient who had sustained an injury at Leavesden Studios in Watford.

"An ambulance was sent to the scene, and the patient was transported to hospital for further care."

Earlier this year, it was announced that "Spider-Man 4" had been pushed back to July 31, 2026, though the date may shift again following this incident.

Tom also has a packed schedule outside of the Marvel film. He and his fiancée Zendaya are both starring in "The Odyssey," Christopher Nolan's upcoming adaptation of Homer's epic.

Just last month, Zendaya was by his side while he filmed "Spider-Man" scenes at Brookwood Cemetery in Surrey. The pair, who first fell in love while working together on "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in 2016, will once again share the screen in the new film.

Made for Each Other

Zendaya was spotted watching as Holland filmed emotional new scenes at Aunt May's grave for the upcoming Marvel film. The couple, who have been inseparable off-screen, will once again appear together on-screen — their fourth time playing love interests in the Spider-Man series.

Earlier this summer, Tom was also seen shooting in Glasgow, which had been transformed into New York City for the sequel.

Although the full cast hasn't been officially announced yet, Holland is expected to star alongside "Stranger Things" actress Sadie Sink, 23, with Zendaya reprising her role as Peter Parker's girlfriend, MJ.

The updates come after Holland left fans split when he gave a first look at his new Spider-Man suit in a teaser clip shared to the movie's Instagram and X pages.

In the short video, Holland stood with his back to the camera in front of a huge doorway as it slowly began to open. Turning around as the light spilled in, he revealed the updated Spider-Man costume.

With instrumental music playing in the background, he briefly paused and asked, "We ready?" before looking straight into the camera. The teaser ended with him running off as the film's title flashed across the screen.

Shortly after the teaser was released, fans took to Reddit to share their reactions to Holland's new Spider-Man suit.

The costume features the classic red and blue colors, with a black spider emblem stitched prominently on the chest.

Over the course of the three previous Spider-Man films — "Homecoming" (2017), "Far From Home" (2019), and "No Way Home" (2021) — Holland's suit has evolved, with each installment bringing subtle changes to the iconic design.