Gunman Shouting 'Free Palestine' Kills One and Injures Several Others after Storming Wedding Reception in New Hampshire

A crazed gunman burst into a wedding at a New Hampshire country club on Saturday night and opened fire, killing one person and wounding several others, according to police and local reports.

The gunman stormed into the dining room around 7:30 p.m. at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua and opened fire on terrified guests until one hero guest fought back, slamming a chair over the shooter's head, witnesses told WHDH 7 News. The gunman reportedly shouted 'Free Palestine' during the rampage. The attacker, whose name has not yet been revealed, collapsed to his knees, dropped his weapon, and then bolted through the kitchen while shouting incoherently, a witness recalled.

Chaos at Wedding

Lowell resident Sophie Flabouris said she was at the Nashua couple's wedding when the celebration turned to chaos after several gunshots rang out, sending guests scattering in fear. "Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, and then, 'Gun, run' and people started screaming and running," Flabouris told the local station, describing the "surreal" moment.

"Some people ran out the door. Some people ran into the kitchen. People ran all different directions."

Attorney General John Formella and Nashua Police Chief Kevin Rourke later confirmed that one man was killed and several others were injured in the attack.

Authorities did not clarify whether all of the injuries were from gunfire. Around half a dozen people were hospitalized with non-gunshot injuries sustained during the panic, according to WMUR 9.

Officials said the gunman was arrested at the scene.

"Video surveillance has confirmed there was only one shooter and they are currently being detained," police announced on X around 9:30 p.m.

"The scene is still an active investigation but there is no further danger to the public."

Although early reports suggested a second gunman might have been on the loose, police later clarified that only one person was responsible for the attack.

Motive Still Unclear

Multiple police departments and emergency crews rushed to the scene, urging residents to stay away, according to local reports.

Neighboring towns issued temporary shelter-in-place orders because of early — and later incorrect — reports of a possible second gunman,

By around 11 p.m., about two dozen shaken guests, still dressed in wedding attire, were seen leaving buses at a nearby Sheraton hotel, which officials designated as a reunification center, WCVB reported.

"I'm closely monitoring the tragic reports of a shooting tonight at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua," Rep. Maggie Goodlander wrote on X.

"My heart is with the victims, their families, and the entire Nashua community as we await more information."

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen also offered prayers for the victims and condemned the violence.

"My team and I are closely monitoring reports of the horrific tragedy at Sky Meadow County Club tonight," the Democrat posted on X.

"Billy and I are praying for those injured. There is no place in our state for this type of senseless violence."

The country club, which doubles as a golf course, often hosts weddings and other events — including one listed on its website for today.

Nashua is located about 44 miles northwest of Boston, Massachusetts.