Female Driver Plows Minivan Through Crowd at Kipona Festival in Pennsylvania Injuring Three

Three people were seriously injured in a terrifying accident that took place at a festival when a minivan drove into the crowd. A woman behind the wheel of a red minivan drove into the KIPONA Festival in Pennsylvania on Monday evening around 6 pm, causing panic as terrified attendees scrambled to safety.

The horrifying incident left a six-year-old boy, a woman in a wheelchair, and a male traffic engineering department worker in Harrisburg injured, Harrisburg Police Commissioner Thomas Carter told ABC. Mayor Wanda Williams said that the young boy is in serious condition. However, the extent of his injuries still remains unclear. Police have launched an investigation, with more details awaited.

Senseless Driving

The Dauphin County District Attorney's Office confirmed that the female driver has been taken into custody. The driver's identity was not immediately revealed. Cops are currently questioning her.

The vehicle plowed through South Front Street, where festival vendors had set up their booths.

An ABC27 News reporter who was present during the crash recounted seeing people shouting and fleeing the scene as the minivan rammed through.

She described the situation as a "scene of chaos."

Festival vendor Lottie Beauverd told the outlet that "the car sped through here at high speed."

"Not yelling or anything, but just flying down through this."

Car Damaged but Driver Unhurt

The minivan's bumper and hood were damaged, and debris was scattered across the area where the incident occurred. However, the driver was unhurt in the incident. According to a source, the driver is cooperating.

Police have cordoned off the area with yellow crime tape while they investigate the crash.

The accident took place as the festival was wrapping up its three-day run of carnival rides, food and art stalls, and cultural performances.

Held annually over Labor Day weekend, the event is held from Friday through Monday.