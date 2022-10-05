Fans Want Gisele Bundchen and Pete Davidson Together as Rocky Relationship with Tom Brady Headed for Divorce

With Gisele Bundchen and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady retaining divorce lawyers, fans want the super model to hook up with comedian Pete Davidson. Brady and Bundchen have been living separate for months after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star player announced earlier this year that he was retiring from NFL to spend more time with his family.

But 40 days later, he reversed his decision. Todd Bowles, the head coach, said Brady took an 11-day leave of absence from training camp in August to deal with personal things. Bundchen, 42, shared concerns about her husband of 13 years returning to the field after initially retiring last winter. She said it's a very violent sport.

"I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again," Bundchen said. "But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for them. He needs to follow his joy too."

Brady and Bundchen have two children â€“ Benjamin Rein, 14, and Vivian Lake, 9, and there is 15-year-old Jack from Brady's previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Epic Fight

Sources attributed the divorce to a series of heated arguments between the couple over Brady's decision to un-retire from the NFL. There have been fights between Brady and Bundchen before and they used to reunite. In regard to him missing 11-days of training, the quarterback had said it's personal. "Everyone's got different situations they are dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life. I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s**t going on."

Moreover, in a recent conversation on his podcast, Brady revealed that he hasn't had Christmas in 23 years and Thanksgiving in 23 years. "I haven't celebrated birthdays with people that I care about that were born from August to late January. And I'm not able to be at funerals, and I'm not able to be at weddings," the sportsman said. "I think there comes a point in your life where you say: 'You know what? I've had my fill and it's enough and time to go on, to move into other parts of life.'"

Sources believe the trouble in Brady and Bundchen's marriage arose with the former's decision to unretire. "They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, but then he changed his mind." Another source described the couple's relationship as "fiery". "Bundchen is bit hot-headed, she has that Brazilian heat!"

The model had told British Vogue in May that she doesn't think relationships just happen. "It's never the fairytale people want to believe it is. It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids." Bundchen added that Brady's focus is on his career, while hers is mostly on the kids. In 2020, Brady admitted in an interview that Bundchen didn't feel like he was doing his part for the family. "She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house. She wasn't satisfied with our marriage. So I needed to make a change in that."

After Bundchen moved out, Brady has been caring for the kids. A source described him as a "doting dad and very much a family man". Now, Bundchen is working again and starring in a new Burberry campaign. A second source said its what almost like Gisele was like.

Where Does Pete Davidson Come In?

Fans are touting Peter Davidson to be the supermodel's rebound. The comedian, who has dated some of the most famous and beautiful women in the world like Kate Beckinsale, Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber and Margaret Qualley, as well as Kim Kardashian, is single and ready to mingle. This is considering the majority public opinion. And the Twitter rumour mills are grinding out memes too.

Twitter users believe Bundchen may be entering the dating pool at the perfect time.