New rumours surrounding the personal life of Bradley Cooper claim his former ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk wants to get back with the actor. However, these claims are completely untrue.

Just a day after false rumours surfaced that Katie Holmes was dating Cooper, Star magazine reported that Shayk wanted to work things out with the "A Star is Born" actor.

"Irina was very much in love with Bradley, but their relationship stalled after the birth of [their daughter] Lea," a source told the magazine. "Plus, their busy careers often took them to opposite ends of the earth."

The exes, who were together for four years, are co-parenting their 2-year-old daughter since the split. The Star magazine source also claimed that it's been difficult for Shayk to see Cooper on a regular basis without being a couple.

"Bradley says it took a long time to walk away, so while he still has feelings for Irina, he doesn't think it's a good idea to move backward with his life," the unreliable source added.

However, Gossip Cop debunked the claims.

In January, Shayk spoke out during an interview about her split with Cooper, saying that they're in good terms, but "two great people don't have to make a good couple." She added, "I think we've been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B is new ground."

Recently, false rumours surfaced that Holmes was dating an A-list star. Her friends suspected the mystery man to be Cooper, according to a report. However, this rumour was also debunked by Gossip Cop.