Tokyo Man, 24, Dressed as Joker Stabs 10 People on Train Before Setting the Carriage on Fire

A 24-year-old man, dressed as Batman villain 'Joker' allegedly stabbed at least 10 people onboard a Tokyo commuter train before finally being arrested on Sunday, October 31. Witnesses to the horror incident also alleged that the man poured oil all around the carriage before setting it on fire. Authorities reported 17 injuries in the mad rampage that took place on the Keio express line bound for Shinjuku, the world's busiest rail station. Three of those injured were said to be in serious condition. Tokyo police informed that the attack happened inside the Keio train near the Kokuryo station.

According to NHK reports, hydrochloric acid was thrown during the attack. The attacker was taken into custody and was being investigated on suspicions of attempted murder. Authorities have not released the identity of the attacker yet. His motive for the attacks are not clear at the moment.

The attacker was dressed as 'Joker' from Batman

According to multiple witness accounts, the attacker donned a green shirt, a blue suit, and a purple coat. His look resembled that of the 'Joker' from the Batman series. Television footage from the scene showed a number of passengers escaping through train windows. Another video showed passengers running from another carriage, which was burning in flames.

A witness, Shunsuke Kimura, who filmed the video, told NHK that he saw passengers desperately running when he heard an explosive noise and saw smoke whirling. Kimura also attempted to jump from the window of the train and hurt his shoulder in the process. "Train doors were closed and we had no idea what was happening, and we jumped from the windows," Kimura noted.

'I thought it was a Halloween stunt'

Another video footage showed passengers scamming to squeeze through the window onto the platform when the train made an emergency stop. "I thought it was a Halloween stunt," one witness told the Yomiuri newspaper. "Then, I saw a man walking this way, slowly waving a long knife," the witness said before adding that there was blood on the knife. "I heard a loud bang and saw flames and smoke in the back. Everyone was panicking," another passenger said. A victim, believed to be in his 60s or 70s lost consciousness after being stabbed. Officers entered the train and approached the suspect where he sat and did not resist arrest.