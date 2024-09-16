Tito Jackson: Jackson 5 Member and Brother of Michael Jackson Dies Aged 70 after Suffering Heart Attack While Driving

Tito Jackson, member of the legendary Jackson 5 and brother to Michael Jackson, has died, aged 70. According to former Jackson family manager Steve Manning, Tito suffered a suspected heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma on Sunday, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

Tito was last photographed on September 9 in Munich, Germany, six days before his death, ahead of a performance by the current lineup of The Jacksons, which includes his brothers Jackie and Marlon Jackson. Tito's sons, Taj, Taryll, and TJ, announced their father's passing in an Instagram post on Sunday, expressing that they were "devastated, deeply saddened, and heartbroken" by the death their father.

Another Icon Is Dead

"It's with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us. We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken," his sons wrote on the official page of their R&B group 3T.

Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being. Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as 'Coach Tito' or some know him as 'Poppa T.'"

"Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be 'Tito Time' for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is 'Love One Another.' We love you Pops."

However, the official cause of Tito Jackson's death has not been confirmed yet.

In Tito's final Instagram post, he shared a visit to Michael Jackson's memorial, writing: " Before our show in Munich, my brothers Jackie, Marlon, and I, visited the beautiful memorial dedicated to our beloved brother, Michael Jackson.

"We're deeply grateful for this special place that honors not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive."

Toriano Adaryll Jackson, born on October 15, 1953, in Gary, Indiana, was the third of Katherine and Joe Jackson's 10 children, which also included global icons Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson.

The Talented Jackson

Recognizing Tito's early talent as a singer and guitarist, Joe Jackson formed the group "The Jackson Brothers" in 1964, featuring Tito, Jermaine, and Jackie. As their musical success grew, the family moved to California to pursue their careers further.

The group grew into the Jackson 5 in 1966, with Michael and Marlon joining the lineup. Tito took on the role of a background singer and guitarist for the family band.

The Jackson 5 shot to fame in 1969 after signing a seven-year contract with Motown Records, rapidly becoming the label's top act.

In 1975, the band parted ways with Motown, signed with Epic Records, and had to rebrand as The Jacksons.

Michael left the band in 1984 following the immense success of his album "Thriller," which became one of the best-selling albums ever and earned him eight Grammy Awards as a solo artist.

During their peak in the 1970s, The Jackson 5 dominated the charts with hits such as "ABC," "I'll Be There," and "I Want You Back." In 1997, they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Although The Jacksons never formally disbanded, Tito pursued a solo career, releasing two albums: "Tito Time" in 2016 and "Under Your Spell" in 2021.

Over the summer of 2024, Tito, along with his brothers Jackie and Marlon, performed as The Jacksons, with shows in Scotland, California, and England.

Tito is survived by his three sons, Taj (41), Taryll (39), and TJ (46), who were members of the band 3T, as well as nine grandchildren.