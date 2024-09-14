How Did Michaela DePrince Die? Trailblazing Ballerina Who Overcame Civil War to Become a Dancing Icon Dies Suddenly Aged 29

Trailblazing ballerina Michaela DePrince has died suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 29, according to her spokesperson on Friday. Her family has not revealed the cause of her untimely death. DePrince captivated millions by sharing her remarkable journey from being an orphan fleeing the violence in Sierra Leone to becoming a globally acclaimed dancer.

Originally named Mabinty Mangura, she endured malnutrition and mistreatment during her early years in an orphanage. At the age of four, she was adopted by a couple in New Jersey, marking a turning point in her life. From there her life changed. She went on to become a world-renowned ballerina and an inspiration to millions.

Sudden and Unexpected Death

DePrince rose to fame at 17 after making an appearance on 'Dancing with the Stars' and gained widespread recognition for her starring role in Beyoncé's Lemonade music video.

Announcing her death on Friday, DePrince's spokesperson said her "artistry touched countless hearts and whose spirit inspired many, leaving an indelible mark on the world of ballet, and beyond."

"Her life was one defined by grace, purpose, and strength. Her unwavering commitment to her art, her humanitarian efforts, and her courage in overcoming unimaginable challenges will forever inspire us," the statement read.

"She stood as a beacon of hope for many, showing that no matter the obstacles, beauty and greatness can rise from the darkest of places.

"Though her time with us was far too brief, her brilliance and legacy will continue to shine in the hearts of all who were touched by her story, for generations to come. Love and prayers go to her chosen family, friends, and those who loved her."

A Star Is Gone

In a 2012 interview with the Associated Press, DePrince shared the pivotal moment in the orphanage when she knew she wanted to become a dancer.

She recounted seeing a photo of a ballerina on the cover of a magazine and "all I can remember is she looked really, really happy." From that point on, DePrince was determined "to become just like her."

Explaining her tragic backstory, she told the outlet: "I lost both my parents, so I was there (the orphanage) for about a year and I wasn't treated very well because I had vitiligo (a skin condition)."

"We were ranked as numbers and number 27 was the least favorite and that was my number, so I got the least amount of food, the least amount of clothes and what not."