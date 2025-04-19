Tiru Chabba: Second Victim of Phoenix Ikner in Deadly FSU Shooting Identified as Another Aramark Employee and Loving Dad of Two

The second victim killed in the Florida State University shooting has been identified as a doting father of two children who also worked for Aramark, like the first victim. Tiru Chabba, 45, was a campus vending worker for Aramark who was on campus when he was shot and killed alongside another Aramark worker, Joseph Morales, according to NBC Miami.

Chabba, from Greenville, South Carolina, was working on campus when FSU student Phoenix Ikner opened fire, killing him and Morales and leaving six others injured, according to a lawyer for his family. "Tiru Chabba's family is going through the unimaginable now," attorney Bakari Sellers told the new station on Friday.

Innocent Father Killed by Maniac

"Instead of hiding Easter eggs and visiting with friends and family, they're living a nightmare where this loving father and devoted husband was stolen from them in an act of senseless and preventable violence," Sellers added.

Sellers said that he now wants to "ensure that all those who bear responsibility for this senseless act of violence are held to account."

Chabba was a regional vice president at Aramark Collegiate Hospitality, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Earlier on Friday, another Aramark employee, Robert Morales, was identified as the first victim of the senseless mass shooting carried out by Ikner.

"We are heartbroken to confirm that an Aramark employee was among those killed at FSU yesterday in that senseless act of violence," an Aramark spokesperson told in a statement to WPTV confirming Morales' death.

Morales was working with the dining services company for the past 10 years, according to his LinkedIn profile. Ironically, he was a former student at Florida State University in the early 1990s.

Ikner allegedly went on a rampage near Florida State University's student center around Thursday noon, killing Morales and another person who was not a student.

According to Tallahassee police on Friday, six others were wounded in the deadly shooting but are expected to survive.

Ikner was shot by police after he refused to follow their orders and has chosen to remain silent, exercising his right not to speak during his arrest. The weapon found on Ikner at the time of his arrest was registered to his mother, police said at a press conference on Thursday.

Motive Still Not Clear

Ikner, who is currently a student at Florida State University, got access to the weapons owned by his mother and carried one of her handguns to campus, according to McNeil. Authorities also found a shotgun with him during his arrest.

However, it's still unclear if it was used during Thursday's shooting. Some eyewitnesses said they saw Ikner open fire a weapon that looked like a rifle before switching to a handgun.

His mother was identified as Jessica Ikner, a deputy with the Leon County Sheriff's Office. Authorities confirmed that her son had access to one of her weapons, which was later recovered from the crime scene.

McNeil said at a press conference that the suspect was a member of the department's youth programs and was involved in training programs and described him as 'steeped in the Leon County Sheriff's Office family.'

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said that the handgun used in the shooting was earlier used by his mother for law enforcement, but was her personal weapon at the time of the shooting, given that deputies are allowed to "purchase the handgun they used prior."

Ikner is currently hospitalized and remains in police custody.