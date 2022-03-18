Timothy Starks: Miami Rapper Shot and Killed In Broad Daylight Minutes After Walking Out of Jail

Rapper Timothy Starks has been shot in broad daylight on Wednesday, March 16. The incident took place just minutes after the Miami rapper walked out of jail and got inside his friend's car. The rapper was dead minutes later after being attacked by a gunman who shot him while in traffic, according to reports.

The rapper, who was popularly known as 'Baby Cino' was released from jail after posting bond on a gun charge and had only boarded his friend's vehicle when the two were ambushed by another vehicle in what has been described as "a wild daylight shooting in the middle of traffic," according to Miami Herald.

Reports suggest that Starks didn't even get the chance to take off the wrist band given to inmates at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

On Thursday, police identified Starks and his friend, Dante' Collins Banks, 20, who went to pick him up from jail. Banks was also wounded in the shooting incident. Detectives are yet to identify any suspect in the attack. However, they have informed that "a dark-colored vehicle was seen fleeing the area at a high rate of speed," according to reports. It has also been said that the shooter had fired at least 40 times.

Who was Timothy Starks aka Baby Cino?

Timothy Starks also known as Baby Cino, was only 20-years-old at the time he was killed. He was finding his feet in the music industry and has three songs to his credit on YouTube. His most recent song released on the video-sharing platform is Big Haiti Shottas, which was launched in January 2022.

The song that speaks about gun violence, is dedicated to Gary Laguerre, who was also shot in 2020. Apart from his promising YouTube channel, Baby Cino wasn't very active on other social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter or Reddit.

