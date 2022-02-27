Rapper Snootie Wild Dead Following Shooting in Houston

Snootie Wild is no more. The American rapper has tragically died, according to his official Instagram account which says he was shot in the neck in a shooting incident on Friday, February 25, 2022.

The Memphis rapper, 36, whose real name is LePreston Porter was rushed to hospital in a serious condition after being found lying near a ditch with a gun shot wound on his neck. He was given CPR and was fighting for life, according to the post on Instagram. Local media reported that the rapper had a 50/50 chance of survival following the brutal attack.

According to reports, the artist was shot when argument with random couple erupted after he accidentally backed his car into ditch. "It looks like he backed in there (the ditch) accidentally. Then the other vehicle pulled up, and folks got out of the car,' investigating Officer R. Willkens said adding, "They were talking for a little bit, and then all of a sudden, gunfire went off. Only one shot, actually."

The incident occurred along England Street near Alice Street, at around 2 am. However, the sequence of events leading to the killing of rapper Wild yet remains unclear, including whether those who shot him were deliberately looking for him, or if it was a random murder that spiraled out of control.

Police have launched a search for a man and woman who are believed the suspects of the fatal shooting in Houston.

Rappers Shot Dead in US

This isn't the first case wherein a rapper has been shot dead in the U.S. Rapper Chii Wvttz was shot dead in a parked car after being ambushed outside NYC recording studio on a street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, according to New York Daily News reports.

Recently, rapper Kodak Black was shot outside singer Justin Bieber's party. However, the musician is alive and recovering from the attack.