A Time Called You Spoilers: Jeon Yeo Been Portrays Polar-Opposite Characters in New Netflix Drama

A Time Called You is only a few days away from its premiere. Netflix will release the mini-series worldwide on Friday (September 8). Ahead of the premiere, the producers released several teaser images of actress Jeon Yeo Been. She portrays two polar opposite characters in the new mystery romance drama. The drama introduces the cast member as office worker Jun Hee and features her transformation into high school student Min Ju.

The newly released stills feature the difference between two characters portrayed by the same character. Officer worker Jun Hee is a lookalike of high school student Min Ju. But the resemblance between the two women ends there. They have nothing in common with the images released by the producers. According to them, the cast members paid close attention to the details of both the characters to make them look completely different.

Jeon Yeo Been chose different styles, from her hairstyle to her clothing color palette and the rhythm of movements, for portraying two polar opposite characters. The newly released photos feature different stages in Jun Hee's life. The cast member looks like a shy high school girl when she transforms into Min Ju. She is a confident young woman while portraying office worker Jun Hee.

Story

A Time Called You is an upcoming Netflix drama starring Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Been, And Kang Hoon in lead roles. It is a Korean adaptation of the Taiwanese drama Some Day or One Day. The mini-series revolves around the romantic relationship between a woman named Jun Hee and a man named Si Heon. K-drama fans in Korea and other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

Jun Hee meets a man who looks exactly like her boyfriend, Si Heon, a year after her lover's death. She travels back to 1998 and falls in love with this man. The female lead travels back in time after receiving an old cassette tape in a packaged delivery. Her journey with the strange man begins after she meets him in a high school with his friend, In Gyu. Jun Hee becomes a shy high school girl named Min Ju after traveling back in time.

How to Watch?

This mini-series will premiere on Netflix on Friday (September 8). People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UAE, Philippines, Singapore, Turkey, Europe, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Thailand, China, Brazil, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, and the UK, can watch the time-slip romance drama with subtitles on Netflix.