A Time Called You: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers and More

A Time Called You is an upcoming Netflix drama starring Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Been, And Kang Hoon in lead roles. It is a Korean adaptation of the Taiwanese drama Some Day or One Day. The mini-series revolves around the romantic relationship between a woman named Jun Hee and a man named Si Heon. K-drama fans in Korea and other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

Jun Hee meets a man who looks exactly like her boyfriend, Si Heon, a year after her lover's death. She travels back to 1998 and falls in love with this man. The female lead travels back in time after receiving an old cassette tape in a packaged delivery. Her journey with the strange man begins after she meets him in a high school with his friend, In Gyu. Jun Hee becomes a shy high school girl named Min Ju after traveling back in time.

"The most important thing was trust—the trust that I think I am Min Ju while I am Min Ju and that I believe I am Jun Hee while [portraying] Jun Hee. The gazes, actions, and reactions of Min Ju and Jun Hee toward Yeon Jun and Si Heon are different, so I developed the characters while relying on my co-star a lot," actress Jeon Yeo Been, who portrays the female lead in the mini-series, said about her character.

How to Watch

This mini-series will premiere on Netflix on Friday (September 8). People from various parts of the world, including the US, UK, and other regions, can watch the time-slip romance drama with subtitles on Netflix.

Preview

The drama focuses on the love triangle between Min Ju, Si Heon, and In Gyu. These three high school students get entangled in a romantic relationship after Jun Hee mysteriously travels back in time. Director Kim Jin Won said the viewers can look forward to a smooth transition between the two time periods in the mini-series.

"The actors delivered different performances, transcending various periods and emotions, for each character yet smoothly connected the overall storyline, which contributed to the series being a well-made drama," he shared.