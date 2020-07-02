A disturbing trend has started on Tik Tok in which many users of the app are sending messages using lines from a poem to indicate their depression or suicidal tendency. The phrases being commonly used by these users are I had Pasta tonight and I finished my shampoo and conditioner at the same time.

Ever since the Chinese app came into existence, the users have started various trends for many to follow, some of them quite dangerous. Last month, 16-year-old Tik Tok user Siya Kakkar, with over one million followers on the social media platform, committed suicide in India.

The Darker Meaning of the Phrases Being Used on Tik Tok

In the latest dangerous trend that has erupted on Tik Tok, several users have posted cryptic phrases like 'I had pasta tonight', 'I finished my shampoo and conditioner at the same time,' and 'I told my mother my favorite pasta recipe.'

According to New York Post, the phrases are being picked out from a poem, called 'Don't Kill Yourself Today', posted on Wattpad. The poem is written by Hannah Dains'. A Reddit user pointed out that the poem lists a variety of relatable reasons why life is worth continuing, including Don't kill yourself until you tell someone your best pasta recipe and don't kill yourself until you finish your shampoo and conditioner at the same time, reported the outlet.

One user @kaityjane2 posted a video of herself with the caption: "Told my mom about my favorite pasta recipe and she made it for dinner tonight." The video has touched more than three million likes and 61,000 responses. "[There's] so many dogs you haven't pet yet," replied a user. "Wait wait wait but have you tried EVERY ice cream flavor?" commented another.

Another user captioned her video, shot while lying down in bed: "I've given out my favorite pasta recipe and my shampoo and conditioner are almost done.' She further captioned the video with hashtags, I'm tired #ihadpastatonight #imtired.

Warning Calls Against the Dangerous Trend

Though it is still unclear when the dangerous trend came into existence, those aware of the cryptic messages being sent by the depressed and suicidal users are sounding the warnings on social media platforms including Twitter, reported Daily Mail.

"So apparently if someone says or writes I told someone my favorite pasta recipe, it means they are contemplating suicide. Just a PSA, might help someone to help someone else," wrote a user on Twitter.

'Hello, just to let everyone know, if someone ever tells you they've told someone their best pasta recipe, it usually means they're going to try and comnit [sic] suicide,' someone else tweeted. 'Just a heads up for everyone. They might just talking about pasta but better to be safe than sorry, right? Yeah.'

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis, call the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.