Days after Florida's Palm Beach County made face masks mandatory following an increase in coronavirus cases, an angry Florida woman's rant against the mandate has gone viral on social media. Besides advocating against wearing a mask, the woman also highlighted conspiracy theories related to 5G, Hillary Clinton and Bill Gates.

Florida has reported more than 109,000 cases of coronavirus and over 3,200 coronavirus-related deaths.

The unidentified woman was speaking at the Palm Beach County Commissioners Workshop held earlier this week. The video clip of her rant, shared by Rex Chapman, a former basketball star, on Twitter has already garnered 9.7 million views on the micro-blogging site.

Angry Woman Accuses Authorities of Being Part of 'Deep State Conspiracy'

The visibly agitated woman started her speech by stating that the authorities cannot mandate somebody to wear a mask knowing that it is "killing" people.

Accusing the authorities and the doctors of obeying "devil's laws", the angry woman said they will be punished by God and can't escape the punishment despite having the mask or maintaining six feet distance.

The woman raked up conspiracy theories related to 5G, Hillary Clinton, and Bill Gates. "What happened to Bill Gates? Why is he not in jail? Why is Hilary Clinton not in jail? Why are all of these pedophiles that are demanding you all to listen to their rules, why are they not in jail?"

"Is it because you are a part of them? Are you a part of the deep state? The deep state is going down and if any of you are in the deep state, you are going down with it," she was heard saying in the viral clip.

Floridians Against Mandatory Masks

The compulsory masks order by the authorities faced a lot of resistance from angry Floridians who threatened citizens arrest, reported Newsweek.

In a series of other clips posted on the micro blogging site, many residents voiced their anger at being forced to wear a mask. "I don't wear a mask for the same reason I don't wear underwear: things gotta breathe," said a woman evoking a spurt of laughter among the audience.

In yet another video, the speaker said that by making masks compulsory the authorities want to throw "God's wonderful breathing system out the door".

The deep state rant of the Florida woman received a lot of reactions from Twitterati. "Just in case you haven't seen this Trumps base ..for real," wrote a user while sharing her video clip.

"It's people like this woman that make me embarrassed to be from Florida. Of course, DeSantis doesn't help. Must say, out of all her rant, the 5G comments crack me up!" wrote another user.