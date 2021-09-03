TikTok Influencer Claims Alec Benjamin is Her Cousin, Says it was a Joke After Singer Reveals They're Not Related [VIDEO]

A TikTok user was left red-faced after posting a video claiming she was related to singer Alec Benjamin only for the singer to deny being related to her in a video he posted on the platform.

On Wednesday, TikTok user @bellalawrence, who has more than 100,000 followers on the platform, posted a video claiming the Let Me Down Slowly singer was her cousin.

'My Biggest Flex is That Alec Benjamin is My Cousin'

"I think one of my biggest flex is that Alec Benjamin is my cousin," the text overlay in Lawrence's video reads before a photo of her and the singer is seen. What follows are a series of photos that appear to show a young Benjamin.

"He's gonna kill me for showing y'all his curly hair when he was a kid anyways love you see you at grandmas thanksgiving dinner," she captioned the video.

Lawrence also shares glimpses of what appears to be a recording studio, claiming that some of the benefits of being related to the singer include visits to his studio and free concert tickets. Watch the clip below:

'This Ain't My Cousin Y'all'

Not long after Lawrence posted the video, Benjamin reposted the clip with himself in the foreground along with the caption, "this ain't my cousin ya'll." "That ain't my studio and those aren't pics of me as a kid," he added in the comments section.

'I Got His Attention'



The video instantly went viral, racking up more than 7.2 million views and 1.7 million likes on TikTok. After Benjamin posted the video, Lawrence tried to play it off as a joke with a comment on her post. "I got his attention and free tickets tho," she wrote. "Let's see you try."

"She got caught so she trynna play it off like it was a joke," wrote one user, while another commented, "Not her claiming it was a joke after she got called out."

"She's playing the 'you're gullible' card after he exposed her," opined yet another.