Until 2009, the Royal Air Force has carried out a secret project that tried to unveil the mysteries surrounding UFO sightings. Though the project was wrapped up long ago, a new request filed under the Freedom of Information Act has apparently compelled the RAF to release data collected during this project.

Conspiracy theorists believe that aliens have been visiting the earth for hundreds of thousands of years, and in order to substantiate their views, they often put forward the examples of UFO sightings that have happened in different parts of the world. Even though US space agency NASA has refuted the claims of alien existence, several secret UFO investigation projects have been undertaken by both the United States and United Kingdom in the past.

UK to release UFO documents

Welcoming the RAF decision, UFO investigator Nick Pope said these files will surely reveal fascinating facts about mysterious flying ship sightings. "While most FOIA responses are standard replies, some can be more revealing, if people ask smart questions. And while most UFO sightings are reports of lights in the sky, some cases can be truly spectacular, so all in all, there should be some interesting nuggets in these new files," he told Express.co.uk.

A spokesperson of the RAF revealed that the digitized files will be published online on a dedicated government website, and it will be accessible to all. The Royal Air Force (RAF) in fact, recorded for 50 years all the public sighting reports until it was shut down in 2009 as they offered no evidence of a real threat. The records were kept in the British National Archives as classified documents.

Now, the RAF spokesperson said, "It had been assessed that it would be better to publish these records, rather than continue sending documents to the National Archives, and so they are looking to put them on to a dedicated gov.uk web page."

Alien disclosure imminent?

This new move from the RAF comes just a few months after Joseph Gradisher, the spokesman for the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, US Navy admitted that mysterious flying object sightings in Naval bases are very common. He also added that most of the pilots are hesitant to report UFO sightings due to the weird theories and stigma attached to these alleged alien flying vessels.

However, Gradisher refrained from using the word UFO, and he used the word unidentified aerial phenomena to describe these strange flying objects. As government authorities have started opening up more about UFO sightings and alleged space vessels, conspiracy theorists have started claiming that alien disclosure is imminent soon.