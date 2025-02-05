Tia Johnson-Warne: Drunk Female Cop Groped Two Colleagues at Wetherspoons and Asked for Sexual Favors from One after Sending Lingerie Photo

A "sexually provocative" female police officer groped two male colleagues during a drunken night out, later asking one of them for sex and sending him a revealing photo of herself in lingerie, a misconduct hearing was told.

PC Tia Johnson-Warne allegedly made advances toward both men while seated in a booth at a Wetherspoon pub, despite her then-boyfriend—also a police officer—being present at the venue, the panel heard. In what was described as an "incredibly awkward" encounter, the officer, who is in her mid-20s, placed her hand just above the knee of one of the officers, referred to as PC A, before sliding it up to his thigh.

Demanding Sex

PCA purposefully sat away from PC Johnson-Warne after interrupting the encounter by claiming to need to use the restroom, the court heard. However, Johnson-Warne started sending him explicit texts that asked, "Don't you want to fuck me?" before sending him the provocative photo.

Reminding her that she was seeing another officer, PC Kane Brookes, who was also at the Wetherspoon pub in Ryde on the Isle of Wight, PC A, who is not allowed to be identified for legal reasons, tried to push back the advances.

According to the misconduct hearing, she later rubbed her hand over PC B's crotch for about 20 seconds.

The misconduct hearing also heard that while on the way home from the pub, PC A was seated in the back of a car with PC Tia Johnson-Warne when she allegedly attempted to pull his hand under her clothing.

Johnson-Warne is now facing gross misconduct charges over the alleged inappropriate physical contact. She has admitted to touching and messaging PC A but insists it was "not unwelcome" flirting. However, she denies any sexual contact with PC B.

During a Hampshire Constabulary misconduct hearing in Eastleigh, it was revealed that the three officers had been at the pub for a work-related social gathering.

No to Her Advances

Alan Jenkins, representing the police force, described Johnson-Warne's behavior as "clearly inappropriate" and "sexually provocative." He said: "The allegations against PC Johnson-Warne concern her sexual attentions towards two male colleagues, PC A and PC B, at a time when she was heavily intoxicated...

"The first officer, PC A, was also sent messages via mobile phone which asked if he wanted to have sex with her, and at least one photograph of her in her underwear.

"PC A was also treated inappropriately whilst he was passenger on the rear seat of a car with PC Johnson-Warne towards the end of the evening. She tried to pull his hand between her legs and under her clothing.

"The second officer, PC B, was also touched in a sexually provocative manner over clothing whilst the group was in the Wetherspoons pub.

"For an officer sexually to touch colleagues in such a manner that they feel uncomfortable is plainly inappropriate.

"The issue of gender is properly immaterial... whether a male officer touched female colleagues without their consent or a female officer touched male colleagues does not matter for these purposes.

"Alcohol consumption, particularly if excessive, does not provide any excuse or justification for any touching that is unwelcome or unwanted in the circumstances."

PC Johnson-Warne is also facing additional gross misconduct charges for allegedly striking PC Kane Brookes after their relationship ended. Moreover, she is accused of violating bail conditions related to that incident.