Sean 'Diddy' Combs Secretly Rushed to Hospital in the Middle of the Night

Sean "Diddy" Combs was transported from a federal detention center in Brooklyn to a hospital last week, sources have revealed. The embattled music mogul, who is being held at the infamous Metropolitan Detention Center while awaiting trial on multiple sex crime charges, was taken to the hospital late at night.

Sources told the Daily Mail, said Combs underwent an MRI at Brooklyn Hospital due to knee discomfort. The trip reportedly took place at 10 p.m. to minimize public attention. The source clarified that the reason for Diddy's late-night hospital visit was not due to any altercation or fight in jail, but was "just an old injury that was bothering him."

Combs in Hospital

Combs did not remain at the hospital overnight and returned to his cell after the MRI. Diddy has been behind the bars since his arrest last year on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution. He has been denied bail multiple times.

Combs has strongly denied all the accusations from the beginning and entered a not guilty plea when the charges were first brought against him.

A Bureau of Prisons spokesperson told The New York Post, "For privacy, safety, and security reasons we do not comment on the conditions of confinement for anyone in our custody to include medical status or medical trips."

Just last week, Diddy faced new sex trafficking allegations involving three women in a fresh criminal indictment filed by prosecutors on Thursday.

The 55-year-old rapper, who is scheduled for trial on May 5, had previously been accused of trafficking one woman. However, the updated indictment, obtained by the Daily Mail, now accuses him of trafficking two more women.

Despite the new allegations, no additional charges have been brought against the disgraced music mogul.

No Respite for Diddy

The music mogul has been detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center since being denied bail on December 3, as he awaits trial on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution.

Combs is accused of mistreating multiple women and running Bad Boy Records as a "criminal enterprise" for over ten years.

According to court documents, Combs allegedly forced his partners into participating in "Freak-Offs," extended sexual "performances" where the women were made to have sex with male escorts while the music mogul watched and masturbated.

The federal authorities claim he secretly recorded these encounters to use as blackmail against the women.

Combs has denied all allegations of misconduct, and his trial is set to begin on May 5.