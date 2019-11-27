Conspiracy theorists all across the world strongly believe that there are many advanced alien civilizations living in the deep nooks of the universe. In order to substantiate their claims, these alien enthusiasts point at the rise in UFO sightings near the International Space Station (ISS) and the ancient cave paintings in countries like India that depict flying vessels and humanoid astronauts. Another incident that makes many people believe in aliens happened long back in 1977.

An unusual message from aliens?

On November 26, 1977, a mysterious six-minute message was broadcast all across southern Britain. In the message, the speaker who identified himself as Vrillon claimed that he is the representative of the Ashar Galactic command.

During a routine broadcast of Southern TV's 5 o'clock news, the image of the newsreader suddenly disappeared from the TV screens, and a deep buzzing sound suddenly came out of the TV sets. The speaker warned humans regarding the rise of nuclear weapons, and Vrillon also made it clear that he is an advanced alien creature from deep space.

"This is the voice of Vrillon, a representative of the Ashtar Galactic Command, speaking to you. For many years you have seen us as lights in the skies. We speak to you now in peace and wisdom as we have done to your brothers and sisters all over this, your planet Earth. We come to warn you of the destiny of your race and your world so that you may communicate to your fellow beings the course you must take to avoid the disaster which threatens your world, and the beings on our worlds around you," said Vrillon, Daily Star reports.

Aliens monitoring human activities?

In the voice note, Vrillon added that aliens from deep space have been monitoring human activities for hundreds of millions of years. He also revealed that there are many alien civilizations in space than human scientists speculate.

Interestingly, this message was never repeated and was never explained. However, a spokesman for Southern Television later revealed that a hoaxer had jammed the channel's transmitter, and that resulted in this weird message getting aired.