Thomas Matthew Crooks Told His Boss He Has 'Something Important to Do' Before Attempting to Assassinate Trump"

The man who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania had told his boss he needed Saturday off because he had "something important to do." This information surfaced from a report on his final hours.

Thomas Matthew Crooks' motive remains unknown. He also told co-workers he would see them on Sunday, raising questions about whether he expected to escape after the attack. Investigations are ongoing following the shocking incident in Butler, Pennsylvania. During the event, Trump was grazed by a bullet on his right ear and quickly secured by Secret Service agents.

CNN reported new details on Tuesday night, including events leading up to the incident. The 20-year-old Crooks told his boss at the nursing home where he worked, "I need the day off, I have something important to do." Despite this, he mentioned he would see his co-workers on Sunday.

Crooks was flagged by security at the event for carrying a range-finder, a tool used by snipers to measure distance. He reportedly used it to observe the counter-sniper officers at the rally. Shortly before shots were fired, rallygoers noticed a man climbing to the roof of a nearby building and alerted local law enforcement.

A police officer climbed to the roof and encountered Crooks, who pointed a rifle at the officer. The officer retreated, and Crooks took a shot at Trump. Secret Service counter-snipers then shot Crooks, according to law enforcement officials.

Crooks, fatally shot by police, was found with a remote for three improvised explosive devices in his car, three fully loaded magazines with 100 rounds, a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle, and a bulletproof vest, suggesting he might have planned to escape after the attack.

This new information emerges as the Republican National Convention continues in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Trump, appearing with VP pick JD Vance, made his first public appearance since the shooting, with a bandage over his injured ear. He received thunderous applause from attendees.

Crooks had no identification but was later identified through DNA. The FBI is investigating the shooting as a potential act of domestic terrorism. Former schoolmates described Crooks as an outcast who was frequently bullied.

"He was mocked for his clothing, like hunting outfits," said student Jason Kohler. "He was bullied almost every day." Sarah D'Angelo, another former classmate, said Crooks never openly discussed his political views or hatred for Trump. He enjoyed video games and had a few friends but lacked a large friend group.