Sniper Team Was Inside Building Where Trump Shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks Climbed Roof and Cops Spotted Him 26 Minutes Before Assassination Attempt

A local police counter-sniper team was positioned inside the building where Thomas Matthew Crooks, the would-be assassin, climbed onto the roof and fired at Donald Trump, a bombshell new report claims. Crooks was spotted climbing into his shooting position by the team of snipers at least 26 minutes earlier, the report claims.

The building, the AGR International Inc. factory in Butler, Pennsylvania, was being used by local police as a "watch post" for snipers to monitor potential threats while the former president spoke onstage just 130 yards away, according to sources. Sources also said that the sniper team was inside the building during the shooting but not on the roof.

Gunman Climbed Rooftop Unchallenged

Crooks managed to climb the building without being challenged before firing eight shots from an AR-style assault rifle, grazing Trump's ear, killing one supporter, and injuring two others.

The details emerged as local outlet WPXI reported that Crooks was seen on the building 26 minutes before he began shooting — with a Beaver County Emergency Services Unit officer even taking a photograph of him prior to the incident.

According to law enforcement sources, it remained unclear as of Monday night whether any local officers, responsible for securing the perimeter outside the Butler County Farm Show grounds, were able to alert Secret Service agents about the gunman.

It's unclear whether Crooks had the AR-style rifle with him when he was initially seen climbing the AGR International Inc. factory, or if he remained on the roof throughout that period.

Moments before the shooting, an officer from the Butler Township Police stood on another officer's shoulders to inspect the roof of the building. However, he retreated when Crooks aimed his rifle at him.

A dispatcher from the Butler City police told The New York Post that Pennsylvania State Police were responsible for securing the AGR grounds.

Blame Game Begins

New shocking allegations have emerged as authorities and the U.S. Secret Service grapple with increasing inquiries into how Crooks managed to shoot the former president and fatally injure a rally attendee.

A distressing video shows witnesses pointing at the roof and shouting at officers trying to alert them. Supporters of MAGA also claim they notified law enforcement about Crooks as he crawled into position to shoot, yet he still carried out the attack.

Despite mounting calls for her resignation over significant oversights leading to one of the most shocking acts of political violence in history, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle stated on Monday night that she would not step down.

The local Pennsylvania sheriff defended the police officer who confronted Crooks on the roof just moments before the shooting.

Butler County Sheriff Michael Slupe confirmed on Monday that one of his armed officers encountered the gunman seconds before he unleashed violence at the former president's rally.

The officer, who remains unidentified, retreated when Crooks aimed his AR-style rifle at him.

Slupe supported the officer's actions, telling KDKA that he would have made the same choice.

"All I know is the officer had both hands on the roof to get up on the roof, never made it because the shooter had turned towards the officer, and rightfully and smartly, the officer let go.

"I mean, people think the officers are supermen like you hold on the roof with one hand while you are hanging on for dear life and pull a gun out. It doesn't work that way."

Slupe also said that his department received alerts about Crooks' suspicious actions before the rally commenced and promptly initiated a search for him.

Local law enforcement, rather than the Secret Service, conducted a thorough sweep of the building. Despite this, Crooks managed to ascend to the rooftop and target the former president.

Slupe acknowledged that Crooks breached the "secondary ring" of protection when he started shooting.

He clarified that while the Secret Service oversees security directly around the president, local police handle security for the outer perimeter.