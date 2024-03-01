Thomas Kingston: Lady Gabriella Windsor's Husband Died from 'Traumatic Head Wound' with Gun Found Near His Body in Outbuilding of His Parents' Home

Thomas Kingston died from a "traumatic head wound," and a gun was found near his body in an outbuilding at his parents' Cotswolds home, an inquest has heard. The royal family member, Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband and Pippa Middleton's former boyfriend, was found dead in Gloucestershire, England, on Sunday. He was 45 years old.

Kingston was meeting his parents for lunch at their home when the incident occurred, The Telegraph reported. His father found him after forcing entry to a secured building, senior coroner Katy Skerrett said. Police and paramedics responded to the scene following a 999 call made by a family member. Authorities said Kingston's death was not suspicious.

Likely a Suicide

According to a post on X from Sky News correspondent Dan Whitehead, the senior coroner for Gloucestershire mentioned that Kingston "was found in a locked outbuilding with a catastrophic head injury — a gun was found at the scene."

"He had been visiting his parents house in the Cotswolds for lunch. Police were called to the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious," read a follow-up post.

Senior coroner for Gloucestershire, Katy Skerrett, also confirmed to People: "The cause of death given was traumatic wound to the head."

"That evidence is sufficient for identification, and I can thereby confirm the deceased is indeed Thomas Henry Robin Kingston, 45, whose home address is in London," Skerrett said

"I have received evidence of the brief circumstances surrounding this tragic incident also in written format, which complies with Rule 23 of the Coroner's Rules 2013.

"These brief circumstances are as follows. Mr Kingston was visiting his parents' home in the Cotswolds. On February 25 2024 he ate lunch with his parents. His father went out to walk the dogs.

"On his return Mr Kingston was not in the house and after approximately 30 minutes his mother went to look for him. His father forced entry on a locked out building when no reply could be gained.

"He found Mr Kingston deceased with a catastrophic head injury. A gun was present at the scene. Emergency services were called. Police are satisfied the death is not suspicious.

"A post mortem has been undertaken by Dr Jones, a consultant histopathologist, and a provisional cause of death has been given as 1a traumatic wound to head."

The inquest has been postponed to a later date.

Family Still in Shock

Kingston's unexpected death was announced on Tuesday through a statement from his family.

"It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother," read a statement from Kingston's family following his death.

"Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family, and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing."

The late financier and Lady Gabriella had been married since May 2019.

Lady Gabriella, 42, affectionately known as Ella to her friends, and Kingston's wedding was graced by the presence of Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh, along with several other senior members of the royal family.

Lady Gabriella wore a gown crafted by Italian designer Lucia Beccaria for her wedding, complemented by her grandmother's tiara, the Kent City of London tiara. This tiara holds sentimental value, having been worn by her mother, Princess Michael, on her own wedding day, and it has been in the family since 1934.

Lady Gabriella's father, Prince Michael, is the first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II and the son of Prince George, Duke of Kent, who was the fourth son of King George V and Queen Mary.