This is Why 'King' Charles Will Never Give The Title Of Prince to Harry-Meghan's Son Archie

New developments indicating the chances of Queen Elizabeth II abdicating the throne will result in her son Prince Charles taking the throne. Once Prince Charles becomes the king, the person to be affected the most is his grandson Archie. Charles has made it clear that he will ensure to slim down the modern monarchy and to realize this, he will make sure that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie will never be given the title of Prince, claim reports.

As per current rules, Archie has the right to be a Prince, but Charles is planning to limit the number of members of the Royal family. The reason for this is said to be his belief that the public no longer wishes to pay for a growing monarchy. Prince Charles is said to have already informed the Royals that he is serious about cutting down the number of working members of the royal family.

Harry – Meghan Knew This Before Oprah Interview?

The Mail has reported that Charles has spoken to Harry and Meghan in this regard and conveyed to the couple that he will change key legal documents to make sure that Archie will not get the title when he becomes the king.

Charles is said to have taken the decision after Meghan and Harry accused the royal family of perpetuating falsehoods. The announcement of the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey was the final nail in the coffin, which dragged the issues inside the royal family out in the open. During the interview on March 7, 2021 Meghan had said that the Royal family didn't want Archie to be a Prince.

"You know, the other piece of that convention is, there's a convention – I forget if it was George V or George VI convention – that when you're the grandchild of the monarch, so when Harry's dad becomes King, automatically Archie and our next baby would become Prince or Princess, or whatever they were going to be... But also it's not their right to take it away," said Markle during the Oprah Winfrey interview.

How Princes and Princess are Chosen?

According to rules, when the queen either abdicates the throne or dies, Prince of Wales Charles will become the King. William has a chance of taking the throne before Charles, only if the latter abdicates the throne.

When Charles becomes the king, William will receive the title of Prince of Wales. Kate will become Princess of Wales, the first non-royal member to be given the title of Princess. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently announced their new YouTube channel and changed their Instagram handle with their titles.

The provision of giving the titles of Prince and Princess is being followed according to the rules established in Letters Patent dated November 20, 1917. Accordingly, the children of the sovereign's sons and the oldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales have the right of being called Prince or Princess.

As the eldest son of Prince William, Prince George automatically received the title of Prince. But the Queen made amendments to Letters Patent in 2013 to give the title of Princess to Charlotte and Prince to Louis [second and third child of Prince William and Princess Kate].

Unveiling of Princess Diana's Statue

But as per Prince Charles' plan, he is trying to cut down of Prince Andrew's daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie for the future. It looks like the news of Archie not being able to be called Prince will make the relationship between Royals and Harry – Meghan couple more awkward.

The next big event in the royal family is unveiling of the statue of Princes William and Harry's mother Princess Diana. The event will be held at Kensington Palace in London on July 1. This will be the first meeting between Prince William and Prince Harry, since Philip's funeral in April.

The Princes will leave Kensington Palace together, walk to the statue and then deliver their own speeches, claimed reports. It is said that Princess Diana's ex-husband Prince Charles will be in Scotland, whereas Kate and Meghan are also not likely to take part in the event which also marks Princess Diana's 60th birth anniversary.