Ever since the news of pop singer Katy Perry's pregnancy broke on the internet, fans have been waiting for the good news. Well, the wait is finally over as Katy Perry gave birth to a cute baby girl on August 26.

The Grammy-nominated singer shared the news with her friends, family, fans and UNICEF, the organization she serves as a Goodwill Ambassador. Reportedly, the couple has named their baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom. Congratulations are in order from fans all over the world as the couple shared a cute picture on UNICEF's official handle.

After their child's birth, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom shared an emotional message with their fans on Instagram which read: "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter."

The new parents further expressed that they feel lucky having a peaceful birthing experience as not everyone can have it. "Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes."

They also said that due to COVID-19 outbreak, lives of newborn babies are at higher risk as there is a greater lack of access to basic necessities such as water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. "As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever," said the new parents.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Engagement

While Daisy is Katy and Orlando's first child, Orlando already has a 9-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr. For those who are unaware, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got officially engaged in February last year after an on-and-off romantic relationship since 2016. The couple had announced the pregnancy in March through a music video for Never Worn White.

Katy Perry Singing Breakthrough

Katy Perry's real name is Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson. In 2008, the singer rose to fame with her second music album, One of the Boys, which is a pop-rock record containing the controversial U.S number one song "I Kissed a Girl" and "Hot n Cold".