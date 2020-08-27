Modelling sensation Bella Hadid's sister Gigi Hadid today made fans go gaga with her huge baby bump. The diva shared a bunch of pictures flaunting her baby bump on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, the model, who is all set to embrace motherhood with Zayn Malik captioned one of the photos, "growin an angel :)." The post garnered much attention on the photo-sharing platform with likes and views pouring in from fans all over the world.

Gigi Hadid has been keeping quiet about her pregnancy until she confirmed that she was expecting her firstborn with former One Direction member Zayn Malik recently. In the first among the shared photos, the 25-year-old supermodel wore a long white transparent robe that left her belly popping out in front of the camera, while she struck a beautiful pose for the click. In the second picture, Gigi Hadid rocked a see-through short-length dress that flaunted her hidden curves.

Gigi Hadid Posts Picture of Her Pregnancy

While the third and last picture was more about how she felt having a life inside her. She wrote, "cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes ♡ will never forget creating these special images with my friends." Expressing the feeling of motherhood, one of her friends on Instagram said, "One of the best feelings in the world! Congratulations beauty!".

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Relationship

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik started dating back in 2015 and later split for a brief period in early 2018 before getting back together at the end of last year. Gigi's pregnancy seems to now have made their bond stronger than ever. The young mom-to-be model and the singer are currently living at the Noho apartment, whose photos were recently shared by Hadid on social media. Reportedly, both Gigi and Zayn will be welcoming their firstborn baby girl in New York next month.