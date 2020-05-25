At a time when doctors and nurses all over the world are struggling to save the lives of millions of people affected by the novel Coronavirus, a teenager has hit the headlines for saving the life of an animal.

When 19-year-old Lucas Martin found a stray dog collapsed on the street, he was quick to perform the emergency chest compressions in an effort to save the canine. It had apparently suffered a heart attack and got its life back after the trainee veterinarian carried out the Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

The dog jumped to his feet five minutes as if nothing happened following the rescue operation in an incident that happened recently in Piranhas in West Brazil. From the video shot from the scene, Martin can be seen cleaning the dog's airway and applying pressure over the animal's heart to help in blood circulation.

"I grabbed some gloves and ran to help him. I soon realized he had probably eaten something poisonous because something like this happened to my dog before and the symptoms were similar," Martin is quoted as saying by Ladbible.

The video of the live-saving moment, captured by a bystander, has gone viral on social media, with many netizens cheering the teenager for saving the dog's life. Meanwhile, the latest experience has made the trainee vet realize that he has chosen the right profession.

"I realized there and then that I had chosen the right profession. It felt incredible to have brought him back from certain death. Even though it was a very distressing moment and I wasn't sure if I would succeed, I wasn't prepared to give up for one second," he added.

The world needs more people like you Martin especially being a time when stray animals are neglected or deliberately killed by many people!

Watch the video here: