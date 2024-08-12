Is This a Real Photo of JD Vance Dressed as Woman in Blonde Wig for Halloween from His Yale Law School Days?

A photo allegedly showing JD Vance dressed as a woman and wearing a blonde wig during his time as a student at Yale Law School has gone viral online after it was posted on X on Sunday. The X account that shared the image claimed that the man in drag, wearing a blonde wig, a black top, and a patterned skirt, is the U.S. Senator and GOP vice-presidential nominee.

Although it hasn't been confirmed if the viral image is indeed of Vance, The Daily Beast reported that it was supposedly taken by one of Vance's classmates in 2012 during a Halloween party at Yale Law School, the Daily Mail reported.

Viral Image Claims to Be of Vance

The photo was sent to Matt Bernstein, host of the 'A Bit Fruity' podcast, who then shared it on the social platform over the weekend. The photo soon went viral.

"New: I have obtained a photo of JD Vance in drag while at Yale law school," the post said.

Neither Bernstein nor the X user who sent the photo to him provided any proof if the photo is actually of Vance dressed as a woman and wearing a blonde wig.

According to The Daily Beast, when contacted by the publication, a spokesperson for Vance did not deny the authenticity of the image and declined to provide additional comments.

The image rapidly gained traction on Sunday night, trending under the hashtag #SofaLoren, a nod to the Italian movie star Sophia Loren.

By Monday morning, the image had garnered more than 10 million views.

Vance Goes Viral on Social Media

This follows claims by online sleuths last week that Donald Trump's vice presidential pick has a fondness for wearing eyeliner, accusing him of using a subtle line of black makeup to enhance the blue in his eyes.

Several photos circulated online, allegedly showing evidence that Vance is a fan of eyeliner, a cosmetic typically worn by women.

Photojournalist Zach Roberts even claimed he had definitive proof, saying, "I really thought people were joking about this, but then I photographed him last week. Vance 100% does wear eyeliner."

Additionally, last month, Vance faced accusations of having sex with a sofa after internet jokers claimed that his book Hillbilly Elegy described an attempt to use a latex glove between two sofa cushions as a makeshift sex toy.

Although the rumor is false, it has nonetheless sparked considerable interest in certain political circles.