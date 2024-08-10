Teacher Previously Arrested for Molesting Students, Arrested Again for 'Inappropriately Touching' 4-Year-Old After Confessing to Pastor

A man was arrested after he admitted to a pastor that he molested a child in Nashville, according to an arrest report.

Russell Vacherlon, 66, called a pastor on July 3 and confessed to the pastor he touched the 4-year-old child in "an inappropriate way," according to the report.

When the pastor advised that Vacherlon needed to report this to law enforcement, Vacherlon became upset and ended the call because he believed their talk would be confidential. However, the pastor reported the incident to law enforcement.

Victim told Police Vacherlon Made Her 'Suck His Crotch' and Would 'Lick Her Butt'

According to Scoop Nashville, On July 8th, detectives received additional information from the victim's father. The victim's father informed officers that he walked in on Vacherlon, scrambling to get up and put his pants on.

The victim's father also saw his daughter with her pants and underwear to her knees. After taking his daughter to a safe place, he spoke with her about the incident. The victim told her father this was not the first time that this occurred.

According to the report, the father of the child told investigators they were visiting Davidson County in July when he had contact with Vacherlon. The father told detectives he walked in on two incidents involving Vacherlon and his child, according to the arrest report.

On July 16th, during a forensic interview, the victim told officers that Vacherlon had been making her "suck his crotch" and that he would "lick her butt." The incident occurred twice at Vacherlon's house. Vacherlon was later taken into custody and charged with two counts of aggravated rape of a child on August 8th. A judicial commissioner set his bond at $200,000.

Vacherlon Previously Arrested for Molesting Students When He was a Teacher in Florida

According to news reports in Florida, Vacherlon, a customer service center manager of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, was previously a teacher at a middle school. He lost his teaching license twice, according to Brunswick News. He was accused of touching students inappropriately in 2018. In 2023, he reportedly surrendered his teaching license after being accused of touching three 11-year-old girls.