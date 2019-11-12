Are you excited and entertained by the ongoing storyline on RAW involving Bobby Lashley, Rusev, and the latter's wife Lana? This is the second time that Lana has been shown having an affair with someone other than Rusev. Some years ago, when Lana was still being projected as a Russian manager of Rusev, she was involved in a kayfabe relationship with Dolph Ziggler.

This storyline ended when Rusev and Lana got engaged in real life and the news became well-known to everyone. WWE then incorporated this development into their angle by showing Summer Rae, Rusev's kayfabe girlfriend, getting angry with him and slapping the 'Bulgarian Brute' in the ring.

But what would be the conclusion of this ongoing storyline? Well, there is only one possibility.

Let us remember that Lana and Rusev are married in real life. The whole storyline about Rusev having adopted Russian citizenship and Lana being the daughter of a Russian aristocrat managing the USA-hating wrestler has, thankfully, been dumped. It was meant to capitalise on the anti-Russian sentiment that got generated in USA after the Russian government annexed Crimea.

However, in the age of the internet, it wasn't hidden from anyone that Lana was actually an American. Hence, her fake accent began to grate. Now that she is no longer pretending to be a Russian lady and Rusev not being shown as a Russian representative, it makes sense to get them involved in other types of angles.

The current one seems interesting but is bound to end in only one way – Lana returning to Rusev and ditching Lashley. This can happen through two types of denoument. Either Lashley will behave badly with Lana and force her to rediscover her feelings for Rusev, or, during a match, Lana would suddenly turn on Lashley to help Rusev win and reveal that she and her husband were gaming his opponent.

The reason why one of these two scenarios are bound to emerge is the fact that Rusev, whose real name is Miroslav Barnyashev, and Lana, real name Catherine Perry, are married in real life. They have to eventually get back together on screen since their association off it is always going to be in public view.

Just as the angle with Ziggler and Summer Rae had to be dumped because Rusev and Lana formalised their relationship in real life, this angle too is unsustainable. So, get ready, as at a pay-per-view, there will be a big match between the two men and then one of the two scenarios listed above would come to fruition.